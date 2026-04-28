Piramal Pharma Q4 Results: Drugmaker Swings Into Net Loss As One-Time Cost Weighs, Revenue Flat

Piramal Pharma swings to loss of Rs 8.8 crore due to a one-time loss reported in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal. This is in comparison to profit of Rs 154 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to its stock exchange notification on Tuesday.

The company posted a one-time loss of Rs 175 crore as part of annual assessment an impairment charge.

Consolidate revenue declined by 0.1% year-on-year for the three months ended March, reaching Rs 2,752 crore in comparison to Rs 2,754 crore. Revenue was impacted by inventory destocking, slower early-stage order inflows in first half of fiscal 2026 and softer traction in inhalation anesthesia across ex-US markets.

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Operating income, or earnings before interest and taxes fell 17.9% year-on-year to Rs 461 crore. The EBIT margin declined to 16.7% from the earlier 20.4% in the same quarter of fiscal 2025.

Piramal Pharma Q4 Results: Key Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Revenue down 0.1% at Rs 2,752 crore versus Rs 2,754 crore.

Ebitda fell 17.9% at Rs 461 crore versus Rs 561 crore.

Ebitda margin at 16.7% versus 20.4%.

Net loss of Rs 8.8 crore versus profit of Rs 154 crore.

Healthy traction in RFPs and order inflows in the second half of the last fiscal was driven by stronger US biopharma funding and M&A activity, the company said in an exchange filing. Power Brands continued growth momentum rose 24% year-on-year in fiscal 2026, contributing 52% to PCH sales. E-commerce sales grow 48% rate year-on-year in fiscal 2026.

"Our Consumer Healthcare business is also well positioned to sustain its growth momentum with margin improvement driven by Power Brands and rapid growth in e‑commerce," said Nandini Piramal, Chairperson, Piramal Pharma.

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