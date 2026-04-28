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BHEL Inks Licensing Pact With NSTL-DRDO To Transfer Technology For Naval Vessels

It will strengthen BHEL's diversification efforts in the defence segment and contribute to the government's 'Make in India' initiative.

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BHEL Inks Licensing Pact With NSTL-DRDO To Transfer Technology For Naval Vessels
Photo Source: BHEL Website

State-owned BHEL has entered into a licensing agreement with NSTL-DRDO to transfer technology for naval vessels.

Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL), Vishakhapatnam, is a premier laboratory under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) that undertakes research and development of naval weapons and related systems (underwater mines, torpedoes, fire control systems, weapon launchers, targets, and decoys).

In an exchange filing on Tuesday, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BEHL) said it has entered into a licensing agreement for transfer of technology (LAToT) with NSTL-DRDO for fabrication, installation and commissioning of the Gas Turbine- Infrared Suppression System (GT-IRSS) for naval vessels.

It will strengthen BHEL's diversification efforts in the defence segment and contribute to the government's 'Make in India' initiative.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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