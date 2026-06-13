'Paid But Couldn't Watch': F1 Fans Criticise FanCode Over Barcelona GP Qualifying TV App Problems

A section of Formula 1 fans in India were left frustrated on Saturday, with some users reporting that FanCode's live stream of the Barcelona Grand Prix qualifying session did not appear on connected TV (CTV) devices, sparking complaints across social media.

For sports fans, watching on television offers a particularly different viewing experience compared to following the action on a mobile phone or laptop, especially in a sport such as F1 where split-second margins and multiple on-screen data feeds are central to the broadcast.

Several subscribers claimed they were unable to access the entire qualifying session through FanCode's app on their smart TVs despite holding valid subscriptions. Some users said they were forced to switch to other devices, with the stream available on mobile phones and laptops, while others expressed feeling "cheated" after paying for a service that they expected to be available across supported platforms.

The complaints were particularly notable given FanCode's position as Formula 1's exclusive streaming partner in India. The platform first acquired Formula 1 streaming rights in 2024 before extending the agreement through 2028, making it the primary destination for Indian fans seeking live coverage of Formula 1.

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FanCode offers multiple subscription options for viewers, including a ₹99 Race Weekend Pass, an ₹899 Season Pass covering Formula 1, F2, F3 and F1 Academy sessions, a ₹999 Motorsports Pass that also includes MotoGP, and an Unlimited Livestream Pass priced at ₹199 per month or ₹1,499 annually which can get you access to all the content available on the app.

For affected subscribers, the frustration stemmed from paying specifically for access to live race-weekend coverage and then encountering issues during one of the weekend's marquee sessions.

Fans took to X to voice their frustration, with several subscribers questioning the service.

Some subscribers went further, saying they felt "cheated" and calling it "daylight robbery" after being unable to find the qualifying stream on FanCode's TV application despite paying for access to the service.

Those who were unable to watch missed a dramatic qualifying session at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. George Russell secured pole position for Mercedes with a lap of 1:14.679, narrowly beating Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari by 0.064 seconds. Kimi Antonelli qualified third, ahead of Lando Norris and Max Verstappen.

There was also disappointment for Charles Leclerc, whose crash in Q3 left him 10th on the grid. Sunday's race will therefore see Russell and Hamilton start from the front row, with Antonelli, Norris and Verstappen completing the top five positions.

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