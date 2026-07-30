Juniper Green Energy IPO Opens Today: 10 Key Things To Know Before You Subscribe

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

HDFC Securities Report

Here are the 10 things to know before investing

1. Important Dates

The Juniper Green Energy Ltd. IPO opens for subscription on July 30, 2026 and closes on August 3, 2026. The shares are scheduled to list on both the National Stock Exchange and the BSE on Aug. 6

2. Price Band

The company has fixed the price band in the range of Rs 214 to 225 per share. Eligible employees will receive a discount of Rs 21 per share.

3. Issue Size

The IPO is a pure fresh issue of up to 8 crore equity shares. At the upper end of the price band, the issue size works out to about Rs 1,800 crore.

4. Lot Size

Investors can bid for a minimum of 66 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

5. BRLM

ICICI SecuritiesLtd., HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Ltd., JM Financial Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd. are the book running lead managers for the issue, whule KFin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar to the issue.

6. How The Company Will Use IPO Proceeds

A significant portion of the proceeds will be used for repayment, prepayment of borrowings by the company and certain subsidiaries, while the remaining funds will be utilized for general corporate purposes.

7. About the company

Juniper Green Energy is among India's top 10 renewable energy independent power producers (IPPs) by total capacity. As of June 30, 2026, it had a total portfolio capacity of 7,910.2 MW across operational, under-construction and awarded projects.

8. Financials

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 718.9 crore in FY26 from Rs 508.7 crore in FY25, reflecting healthy business growth. Total income increased to Rs 804.9 crore from Rs 569.8 crore a year earlier.

9. Business Strategy

Capitalize on the growing renewable energy sector in India.

Expand and diversify portfolio of projects and gain market share

Continue to invest in supply-chain and procure critical components on time and in a cost-effective manner

Integrating advanced digital technologies into renewable energy operations

Continue to diversify funding sources, optimize cost of capital and identify partners/investors for future growth

10. Key Risks To Watch

The company has a relatively high leverage profile, with net debt-to-equity of 2.75x as of FY26. It also depends heavily on a few offtakers, with the top two customers contributing over 86% of FY26 revenue.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Hdfc Securities Juniper Green Ipo.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: Tata Capital, Gravita India, PN Gadgil, And More Q1 Review— Check Motilal Oswal's Latest Ratings, Target Prices, Upside Potential

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.