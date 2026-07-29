Tata Capital, Gravita India, PN Gadgil, And More Q1 Review— Check Motilal Oswal's Latest Ratings, Target Prices, Upside Potential

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Motilal Oswal Report

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has released its latest Q1 FY27 review, reiterating its positive stance on several stocks across sectors. The stocks under the brokerage's radar are Tata Capital, Gravita India, PN Gadgil, Supreme Industries, Indus Tower, SAIL.

The brokerage has revised target prices on select names while maintaining constructive ratings on companies backed by strong growth visibility and improving earnings outlook.

PN Gadgil Jewellers and Gravita India remain among Motilal Oswal' preferred picks following their June-quarter earnings, while Tata Capital continues to carry a Neutral rating despite reporting a steady set of numbers.

The brokerage remains constructive on the growth outlook for the jewellery retailer and recycling company, while awaiting stronger profitability triggers at Tata Capital.

ALSO READ: Cholamandalam Shares May Rally 22%, Says Motilal Oswal After Q1 Earnings Beat — Check Hiked Target Price

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Tata Capital.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Png Q1.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Gravita India Q1 .pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Supreme Industries Q1.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Indus Towers.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Sail.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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