Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 7: India's Schedule, Athletes, Fixtures, Timings, Where To Watch

India return to action on Day 7 of the 2026 Commonwealth Games with another packed schedule across athletics, weightlifting, boxing, swimming, para swimming, para athletics and lawn bowls. After crossing the 10-medal mark on Tuesday, the Indian contingent will be looking to continue its strong run in Glasgow with several medal events and crucial knockout contests on Wednesday.

Athletics will take centre stage later in the evening, with Sreeshankar Murali and Lokesh Satyanathan chasing podium finishes in the men's long jump final, while Manpreet Kaur competes in the women's shot put final. India's boxers also face a defining day, with six quarterfinal bouts offering a chance to secure at least bronze medals by reaching the semifinals.

India At Commonwealth Games 2026: Players To Watch Today

Sreeshankar Murali Tajinderpal Singh Toor Manpreet Kaur Sanjana Jaismine Lamboria Sachin Siwach

CWG 2026: Where To Watch Commonwealth Games 2026

The live telecast of Day 7 of the 2026 Commonwealth Games will be available on the Sony Sports Network. Fans in India can watch the live stream of the events on the Sony LIV app and website. The Commonwealth Games 2026 will also be broadcast live on DD Sports via DD Free Dish.

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Commonwealth Games 2026 India Day 7 Full Schedule

Weightlifting Schedule

2:00 p.m. – Sanjana competes in the women's 77kg final (medal event).

Swimming Schedule

3:12 p.m. – Sajan Prakash and Aneesh S Gowda compete in the men's 200m freestyle heats.

11:51 p.m. – Sajan Prakash and Aneesh S Gowda return for the men's 200m freestyle final (subject to qualification).

1:14 a.m. (July 30) – Aryan Nehra competes in the men's 1500m freestyle final.

Para Swimming Schedule

3:44 p.m. – Suyash Narayan Jadhav and Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni compete in the men's 50m freestyle S7 heats.

12:46 a.m. (July 30) – The pair return for the men's 50m freestyle S7 final (subject to qualification).

Athletics Schedule

3:35 p.m. – Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill compete in the men's shot put qualification.

4:02 p.m. – Animesh Kujur competes in the men's 200m heats.

11:54 p.m. – Sreeshankar Murali and Lokesh Satyanathan compete in the men's long jump final.

12:03 a.m. (July 30) – Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh Kumar Thamilarasan compete in the men's 400m hurdles heats.

12:31 a.m. (July 30) – Manpreet Kaur competes in the women's shot put final.

2:05 a.m. (July 30) – Parul Choudhary competes in the women's 3000m steeplechase final.

Para Athletics Schedule

12:55 a.m. (July 30) – Devender Kumar and Sagar Thayat compete in the men's discus throw F42-44/F61-64 final.

1:42 a.m. (July 30) – Mohammed Basil M and Dilip Mahadu Gavit compete in the men's 100m T47 final.

Boxing Schedule

4:45 p.m. – Sakshi Choudhary vs Caitlin Fryers (Northern Ireland) – Women's 51kg quarterfinal.

5:30 p.m. – Arundhati Choudhary vs Morgan Henderson (New Zealand) – Women's 70kg quarterfinal.

6:15 p.m. – Sachin Siwach vs Treasure Moremi (Botswana) – Men's 60kg quarterfinal.

7:00 p.m. – Ankush Yadav vs Jade Micock (Seychelles) – Men's 80kg quarterfinal.

7:30 p.m. – Narender Berwal vs Michael Seko (Samoa) – Men's 90+kg quarterfinal.

11:00 p.m. – Jaismine Lamboria vs Elise Glynn (England) – Women's 57kg quarterfinal.

Lawn Bowls Schedule

8:55 p.m. – Dinesh Kumar and Navneet Singh face Namibia in the men's pairs sectional play.

1:10 a.m. (July 30) – Nayanmoni Saikia takes on Caroline Whitehead (Isle of Man) in the women's singles sectional play.

Commonwealth Games 2026 India Medal Events

India's first medal opportunity of the day comes in weightlifting, where Sanjana will compete in the women's 77kg final.

The evening session features several more podium chances, with Sreeshankar Murali and Lokesh Satyanathan in the men's long jump final, Manpreet Kaur in the women's shot put final, and Aryan Nehra contesting the men's 1500m freestyle final. India will also be represented in para athletics and para swimming medal events, subject to qualification where applicable.

In boxing, all six Indian quarterfinalists have an added incentive, as a victory would secure a place in the semifinals and guarantee at least a bronze medal under Commonwealth Games rules.

Wednesday promises another action-packed day for the Indian contingent, with medal events across multiple disciplines and crucial knockout contests that could further boost India's tally in Glasgow.

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