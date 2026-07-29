Cholamandalam Shares May Rally 22%, Says Motilal Oswal After Q1 Earnings Beat — Check Hiked Target Price

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Motilal Oswal Report

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd. delivered a strong operating performance, supported by healthy disbursement momentum, ~22% YoY AUM growth, and steady margins.

While asset quality witnessed some sequential deterioration, management attributed it to normal seasonal trends rather than any underlying portfolio stress and remains confident of asset quality improvement going forward.

The stock currently trades at ~3.9x FY27 P/B.

The brokerage models a compound annual growth rate of 20%/21%/ 27% in disbursement/AUM/PAT over FY26-28E.

Motilal Oswal estimates an RoA/RoE of ~2.7%/20% in FY28E and reiterates its Buy rating with a target price of Rs 2,140 (premised on 4x Mar'28E book-value-per-share).

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Motilal Oswal Report Chola Q1.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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