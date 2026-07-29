'Highest Priority': India On Seafarers Stranded Aboard MV AMIR1 Near Ukraine

India's embassy mission in Ukraine has said it is treating the safety of Indian seafarers stranded aboard the cargo vessel MV AMIR1 as a top priority, as the ship remains trapped near Ukraine's Chornomorsk port amid continuing drone and missile attacks in the area.

"A situation regarding MV AMIR1 with Indian seafarers onboard has been brought to our attention. We attach the highest priority to this and are in constant touch with all concerned to ensure safety and security of all Indians onboard," India in Ukraine said in a post on X.

The vessel has 15 crew members on board, including 13 Indian nationals, according to the Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI), which had earlier raised an urgent appeal over the crew's safety.

"MV AMIR1, currently at Ukrainian port Chornomorsk with 15 crew members, including 13 Indian seafarers, is caught in a terrible and life-threatening situation," the FSUI said, alleging repeated drone and missile strikes in the immediate vicinity of the ship.

The union shared video footage showing plumes of smoke rising near the vessel and urged the central government, shipowners, and maritime authorities to act swiftly to secure the crew's evacuation, according to reports.

ALSO READ: Trapped In Ukraine: FSUI Pleads For Safe Return Of 13 Indian Seafarers

The development comes days after India summoned Ukraine's envoy over the death of an Indian seafarer in an attack on the Marshall Islands-flagged merchant vessel MV Omorfi, which was struck near Russia in the Black Sea last week.

The Ministry of External Affairs strongly condemned attacks on commercial shipping vessels, calling such incidents a serious threat to maritime security, freedom of navigation, and global trade.

It had also urged Ukrainian authorities to ensure that civilian vessels and their crew are not targeted amid the conflict.

Five Indian seafarers have been killed in attacks on commercial ships in and around the Black Sea since the Russia-Ukraine conflict escalated, according to Deccan Herald.

ALSO READ: Shipping Authority Asks Indian Seafarers To Assess Security Situation Before Taking Up Jobs In Conflict Zones

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