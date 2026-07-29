Delhi Police Writes To X, Seeks User Details, Removal Of 'Derogatory' Posts During CJP Protest

Delhi Police have written to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), seeking user account details and the removal of posts described in a complaint as "derogatory, malicious and defamatory content" targeting constitutional authorities.

The letter refers to the posts circulated during the now-concluded Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led student protests.

In its communication to X, the police asked the platform to remove the alleged posts or videos, ANI reported.

They also requested registrant details of the account holders involved, including full names, addresses, contact details, email IDs, and login and logout records with time and date stamps, according to the police letter.

The police further asked X to share any other information relevant to the investigation, preserve data related to the alleged content, and furnish a certificate under Section 63(4) of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

The complaint concerned content alleged to be derogatory towards constitutional authorities, shared during the CJP-led protests.

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Separately, The Week reported that police had sent notices to several X accounts over posts alleged to be abusive towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which were also shared during the demonstrations, with the force's Social Media Monitoring Team said to have tracked content across platforms.

The notices have drawn a response from digital rights groups. The Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) said criticism of the prime minister is protected under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution regardless of how it may be perceived, and argued that "offensiveness" alone does not meet the grounds for restricting speech under Article 19(2).

The organisation also said neither the takedown notices nor the specific legal provisions invoked had been made public.

Delhi Police have not disclosed the specific accounts or posts named in the notice, nor identified the complainant who approached the force.

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