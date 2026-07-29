Asian Paints Q1 Results: Profit, Revenue Beat Estimates — Check Key Numbers

Asian Paints Ltd. reported a strong set of consolidated results for Q1FY27 with net profit, revenue and operating profit coming in ahead of market estimates.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 39.9% year-on-year to Rs 1,539 crore, compared with Rs 1,100 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Profit also comfortably beat the market estimate of Rs 1,240 crore.

The revenue increased 17.9% YoY to Rs 10,542 crore, against Rs 8,939 crore in the year-ago period. The topline was higher than the estimated Rs 10,183 crore.

The operating performance was also better than expected. Ebitda grew 33.4% YoY to Rs 2,169 crore as compared to Rs 1,626 crore last year and an estimate of Rs 1,839 crore.

The Ebitda margin expanded to 20.6% which is up from 18.2% in the corresponding quarter and significantly above the estimated 18.1%. This represents a year-on-year improvement of around 240 basis points.

Other income increased to Rs 241 crore from Rs 193 crore a year earlier. Meanwhile, tax expense rose to Rs 536 crore, compared with Rs 392 crore in the previous-year quarter.

Asian Paints Q1 (CONS)

Other Income At Rs 241 crore Vs Rs 193 crore YoY

Tax Expense At Rs 536 crore Vs Rs 392 crore YoY

Profit [GU] 39.9% At Rs 1,539 crore Vs Rs 1,100 crore YoY

Revenue [GU] 17.9% At Rs 10,542 crore Vs Rs 8,939 crore YoY

EBITDA [GU] 33.4% At Rs 2,169 crore Vs Rs 1,626 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin At 20.6% Vs 18.2% YoY

Asian Paints Q1 (CONS) Vs Estimate

Net Profit At Rs 1,539 crore Vs Estimate Of Rs 1,240 crore

Revenue At Rs 10,542 crore Vs Estimate Of Rs 10,183 crore

EBITDA At Rs 2,169 crore Vs Estimate Of Rs 1,839 crore

EBITDA Margin At 20.6% Vs Estimate Of 18.1%

The India decorative paints business reported volume growth of 9% year-on-year and the the industrial coatings segment continued to perform strongly, maintaining mid-teen growth during the period. The international business recorded healthy year-on-year growth.

The kitchen business posted a 10.1% year-on-year increase in revenue, reaching Rs 108 crore while the bath fittings business revenue grew 4.3% YoY to Rs 84.9 crore.

Check Q1 Results Live Updates Here

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