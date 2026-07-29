PCBL Chemical Q1 Results: Net Profit Jumps 65% YoY; Declares Interim Dividend — Check Record Date

PCBL Chemical reported a strong set of earnings for the June quarter, driven by double-digit growth in revenue and operating performance.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 64.9% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 155 crore in the June quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 94 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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Topline, also known as revenue, increased 17% YoY to Rs 2,473 crore in Q1FY27, from Rs 2,114 crore in the year-ago quarter (Q1FY26).

The company's operating performance also improved, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rising to Rs 395 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2027 from Rs 318 crore a year earlier (Q1FY26).

Consequently, EBITDA margin expanded 10 basis points (bps) to 16% in Q1FY27, as against 15% in Q1FY26.

The company's board also approved an interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per equity share for the financial year.

The company has fixed Tuesday, August 4, 2026 as the Record Date for the purpose of payment of the Interim Dividend.

On the bourses, the shares rallied as much as 8.54% to an intraday high of Rs 345.50 per share. At 2:25 pm, PCBL Chemical was trading 8.39% higher at Rs 345 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading at 77,691, up 1.21%.

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