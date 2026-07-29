J&K Bank Shares Slump 13% As Q1 Profit Slides, Provisions Rise

Share price of The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd., saw a downturn of 13.31% to trade at Rs 156.25 apiece at 3:11 p.m., after the bank saw its net profit fall more than 12% according to financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026-27.

The public sector undertaking saw its consolidated net profit rise 12.6% to Rs 424 crore, compared to Rs 485 crore in the year-ago period. Its net interest income saw a 2,2% uptick to Rs 1,407 crore on a year-on-year basis from Rs 1,465 crore. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) improved to 2,37%, compared to 2,50% in the previous quarter.

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The net NPA saw a 060% improvement to 0.64% on a sequential basis. Its provisions rose to Rs 84 crore compared to Rs 15 crore on a year-on-year basis, and Rs 50 crore on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

J&K Bank Q1 FY27 Highlights

Net profit down 12.6% to Rs. 424 crore versus Rs. 485 crore year-on-year.

Net interest income up 2.2% to Rs. 1,497 crore versus Rs. 1,465 crore year-on-year.

Gross NPA improved to 2.37% versus 2.50% quarter-on-quarter.

Net NPA improved to 0.60% versus 0.64% quarter-on-quarter.

Provisions rose to Rs. 84 crore versus Rs. 15 crore year-on-year and Rs. 50 crore quarter-on-quarter.

Operating profit fell 22.8% quarter-on-quarter to Rs. 703 crore, but rose 4.5% versus Rs. 673 crore year-on-year.

J&K Bank Share Price Movement

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Share price of The Jammu & Kashmir Bank was trading at an uptick of 12.65% to Rs 154.88 at 3:25 p.m., compared to a 1.05% uptick of the NSE Nifty 50.

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