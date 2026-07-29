Garden Reach Ship Builders Q1 Result: Net Profit Surges 44%, Revenue Tops Rs 1,800 Crore

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd.'s net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2027 jumped 44% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The defense PSU posted a bottom-line of Rs 173 crore in the quarter ended June 30, as against Rs 120 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue surged 38.5% to Rs 1,815 crore from Rs 1,310 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose 32.4% to Rs 149 crore from Rs 113 crore, and margin expanded 40 basis points to 8.2% from 8.6%. Further, other income rose to Rs 100 crore from Rs 72.5 crore.

Garden Reach Q1 FY27 (YoY)

Net profit up 44.2% to Rs 173 crore from Rs 120 crore

Revenue up 38.5% to Rs 1,815 crore from Rs 1,310 crore

Ebitda up 32.4% to Rs 149 crore from Rs 113 crore

Margin down 40 basis points to 8.2% from 8.6%

Other income up to Rs 100 crore from Rs 72.5 crore

Garden Reach Share Price

The shares traded 0.66 % higher at Rs 2,626 apiece on the NSE as of 3:10 p.m.; they went as high as 2,665 during the day. This compares to a 1.14% advance in the benchmark Nifty index on Wednesday.

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