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Garden Reach Ship Builders Q1 Result: Net Profit Surges 44%, Revenue Tops Rs 1,800 Crore

The defense PSU posted a bottom-line of Rs 173 crore in the quarter ended June 30, as against Rs 120 crore in the year-ago period.

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Garden Reach Ship Builders Q1 Result: Net Profit Surges 44%, Revenue Tops Rs 1,800 Crore
Garden Reach Q1 results.
Image: PTI

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd.'s net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2027 jumped 44% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. 

The defense PSU posted a bottom-line of Rs 173 crore in the quarter ended June 30, as against Rs 120 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue surged 38.5% to Rs 1,815 crore from Rs 1,310 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25. 

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose 32.4% to Rs 149 crore from Rs 113 crore, and margin expanded 40 basis points to 8.2% from 8.6%. Further, other income rose to Rs 100 crore from Rs 72.5 crore. 

Garden Reach Q1 FY27 (YoY)

  • Net profit up 44.2% to Rs 173 crore from Rs 120 crore
  • Revenue up 38.5% to Rs 1,815 crore from Rs 1,310 crore
  • Ebitda up 32.4% to Rs 149 crore from Rs 113 crore
  • Margin down 40 basis points to 8.2% from 8.6%
  • Other income up to Rs 100 crore from Rs 72.5 crore

Garden Reach Share Price

The shares traded 0.66 % higher at Rs 2,626 apiece on the NSE as of 3:10 p.m.; they went as high as 2,665 during the day. This compares to a 1.14% advance in the benchmark Nifty index on Wednesday. 

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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