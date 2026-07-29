Four Women Allege Criminal Sexual Misconduct By Jared Leto In BBC Investigation

Jared Leto is facing fresh allegations of sexual misconduct after a BBC documentary featured accounts from 10 women who alleged inappropriate behaviour between 2002 and 2016. Leto, an Oscar-winning actor and the frontman of Thirty Seconds to Mars, was in his 30s and 40s at the time of the alleged incidents. He is now 54.

BBC Documentary Details Allegations From Four Women

According to the BBC documentary, four women accused Leto of conduct they believe amounts to criminal sexual offences. One woman, identified as Isabel (not her real name), alleged that she was 17 years old when Leto sexually assaulted her inside a motel bathroom in Las Vegas in 2002 after she had met him while working at a retail store. The BBC reported that Isabel said she only later realised Leto was in his 30s at the time.

The BBC documentary also includes allegations from a woman identified as Alex, who claimed that during a 2013 meeting in London, Leto invited her to a hotel room after a concert. According to the documentary, Alex alleged that Leto repeatedly threatened sexual assault after she asked whether she could stay in the room until she arranged transport home. Alex said she was 19, but had told Leto she was 17 because she felt safer presenting herself as younger.

Claims Of Underage Relationship And Grooming

According to the BBC documentary, another woman identified as Clara alleged that she had a sexual relationship with Leto in California in 2006 when she was 17 and he was 34. The documentary states that Clara claimed Leto dismissed concerns about California's age of consent before they had sex. Under California law, sexual activity with someone below the age of consent can constitute statutory rape.

The BBC documentary further reported allegations from a woman identified as Etta, who said she first met Leto at a Los Angeles modelling agency in 2014, when she was 16. She alleged that Leto later made sexually explicit phone calls, discussed having sex with her, and eventually sought to have her sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), which she declined.

Former Crew Members Also Speak In BBC Investigation

According to the BBC documentary, several other women also alleged they received sexually explicit phone calls from Leto while they were teenagers. Another woman claimed the actor made a sexual remark about her body and attempted to have a security guard escort her backstage when she was 14.

The documentary also features interviews with two former members of Thirty Seconds to Mars' crew, who told the BBC they were uncomfortable with what they described as Leto's interactions with teenage girls, including inviting young female fans backstage or to recording locations.

The BBC said it corroborated parts of several women's accounts through photographs, messages, and conversations with friends and family members who were told about the alleged incidents at the time.

Jared Leto has not responded to the allegations detailed in the BBC documentary despite repeated requests for comment, according to the broadcaster. The actor had previously denied similar allegations published by U.S. outlet Air Mail in 2025.

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