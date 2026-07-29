V-Guard Q1 Result: Net Profit Rises 76%, Revenue Surges 23%

V-Guard Industries reported a strong performance for the quarter ended June, with consolidated net profit rising 75.7% year-on-year, aided by healthy revenue growth and a sharp improvement in operating profitability.

Alongside its quarterly results, the company announced a board-level leadership transition and an equity share allotment under its employee stock option scheme.

Investors will watch if V-Guard can maintain the momentum in earnings growth after reporting a sharp improvement in profitability during the June quarter.

Profit jumped 75%; revenue up 24%

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 130 crore for the first quarter, up by 75.5%, compared with Rs 74 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations rose 23.5% to Rs 1,811 crore from Rs 1,466 crore a year ago.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) increased 55.2% year-on-year to Rs 192 crore from Rs 124 crore, while Ebitda margin expanded to 10.6% from 8.4% in the year-ago quarter.

The group operates across four business segments—Electronics, Electricals, Consumer Durables and Sunflame—which together delivered the improved quarterly performance.

Key Q1 highlights

Net profit up 75.7% at Rs 130 crore vs Rs 74 crore YoY

Revenue up 23.5% at Rs 1,811 crore vs Rs 1,466 crore YoY

Ebitda up 55.2% at Rs 192 crore vs Rs 124 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 10.6% vs 8.4% YoY

Board approves chairperson appointment

Separately, the board approved the appointment of Managing Director Mithun K. Chittilappilly as Chairperson of the Board with effect from Sept. 27, 2026, following the completion of the second and final term of current Chairperson Radha Unni.

The board also approved the allotment of 23,912 equity shares to six employees who exercised stock options under the company's ESOS 2013 scheme.

Share price movement

The stock jumped close to 6% after the company posted the June quarter earnings on Wednesday. The stock is currently trading at Rs 309.4 apiece on NSE, up from previous close at Rs 292.25.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 13,491.2 crore as at the end of the previous trading session.

Also Read: Q1 Results Today: Asian Paints, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Housing Finance Among 110+ Companies Reporting Earnings.

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