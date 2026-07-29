Asian Paints Shares Jump 3% After Q1 Net Profit Surges 40%, Revenue Up 18% YoY

Asian Paints Ltd. shares gained nearly 3% after the company reported a strong set of earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, with investors assessing whether the country's largest paint maker is seeing a sustained recovery in demand and profitability.

Market participants were closely tracking decorative paints volume growth, industrial coatings performance, Ebitda margin, the impact of crude-linked input costs, premium product demand, international business trends, gross margins, rural and urban demand, and management's outlook for the coming quarters.

The stock was trading at Rs 2,828 apiece on NSE around 2.22 pm today, gaining from its previous close at Rs 2,736.2.

Revenue And Profit Register Strong Growth

Asian Paints reported consolidated net sales of Rs 10,521.4 crore for the June quarter, up 17.9% from Rs 8,924.5 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Net profit attributable to shareholders climbed 40% to Rs 1,539.3 crore from Rs 1,099.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Beyond the headline numbers, investors will be looking for management's commentary on demand trends across rural and urban markets, the pricing environment, premium product mix and the outlook for the decorative paints business.

The street will also monitor updates on industrial coatings, international operations and the trajectory of gross margins, particularly amid fluctuations in crude-derived raw material costs.

The June quarter performance comes as investors continue to evaluate whether improving demand and margin expansion can support earnings growth in the quarters ahead.

Shares Rallying Over a Year

Apart from today's rally, Asian Paints shares have been in focus for a year now. The stock has gained over 17.6% during the past year, and 6.33% in the past month itself.

During the previous 52 weeks, the stock traded between Rs 2,115 and Rs 2,985.7 apiece, and is currently trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 62.06 times.

The market cap of Asian Paints stood at Rs 2,69,649.7 crore as at the end of the previous trading session.

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