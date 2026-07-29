Asian Paints Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Key Things To Watch, Share Price Performance

Asian Paints is set to announce its Q1 FY27 earnings on July 29, with investors watching whether price hikes implemented during the quarter helped offset rising crude-linked raw material costs and revive volume growth amid a mixed demand environment.

Here's everything you need to know about Asian Paints' Q1FY27 results schedule.

Asian Paints Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated July 6, Asian Paints said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 29 to consider audited standalone and unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

Asian Paints typically announces its final dividend along with its March-quarter results. Since the July 29 board meeting agenda does not mention a dividend, no payout is expected with the June-quarter earnings. The company declared a final dividend of Rs 23 per share for FY26, with June 23, 2026, as the record date.

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Asian Paints Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company has scheduled an earnings call on July 29 at 5 p.m. to discuss Q1FY27 results with investors and analysts.

Asian Paints Q1 Results: What To Watch So Far

Investors will focus on these key metrics when Asian Paints reports its Q1 FY27 earnings:

Decorative paints volume growth

Industrial coatings performance

EBITDA margin

Impact of crude-derived input costs

Premium product mix

International business

Gross margin trend

Rural and urban demand trends

Management commentary on demand outlook

Asian Paints Share Price Performance

Shares of Asian Paints have gained about 1% over the past five trading sessions. The stock is up around 2% over the past month and about 3.3% over the past six months. The stock has gained around 15% over the past year but remains slightly lower on a year-to-date basis as investors await signs of sustained earnings recovery and margin expansion.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,985.70 on Dec. 4, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 2,115 on March 23, 2026.

Asian Paints Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

In accordance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed for designated persons from June 19 to July 31.

Asian Paints Q4FY26 Results Highlights

The strong fourth-quarter performance was aided by improved demand and margin expansion, setting a high base for the upcoming June-quarter results.

Asian Paints reported a 10.6% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 9,246.70 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 8,358.91 crore in Q4FY25. Total consolidated income grew 11.3% YoY to Rs 9,418.07 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 8,458.76 crore in Q4FY25.

Consolidated net profit jumped 69.2% YoY to Rs 1,185.49 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 700.83 crore in Q4FY25.

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