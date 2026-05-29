Asian Paints Q4 Results: Profit Rises 69%, Beats Estimates; Dividend Declared

Asian Paints Ltd. reported a sharp rise in fourth-quarter profit and beat analyst estimates on revenue and operating performance, while its board recommended a final dividend of Rs 23 per share.

The paintmaker's consolidated net profit rose 69.4% year-on-year to Rs 1,172 crore in the quarter ended March 31. Revenue increased 10.6% to Rs 9,247 crore, while EBITDA rose 24.4% to Rs 1,787 crore. Margin widened to 19.3% from 17.2% a year earlier.

The performance was ahead of market expectations. Profit exceeded the consensus estimate of Rs 1,055 crore, while revenue and EBITDA came in above estimates of Rs 8,781 crore and Rs 1,575 crore, respectively. Margin was also higher than the expected 17.9%.

The results reflect stronger operating performance during the quarter, with other income rising to Rs 171 crore from Rs 100 crore a year earlier.

Asian Paints (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 10.6% to Rs 9,247 crore versus Rs 8,359 crore.

Ebitda up 24.4% to Rs 1,787 crore versus Rs 1,436 crore.

Margin at 19.3% versus 17.2%.

Net profit up 69.4% to Rs 1,172 crore versus Rs 692 crore.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 23 per share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval. Including the interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per share paid earlier, the total dividend for the year stands at Rs 27.50 per share.

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