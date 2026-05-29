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GT vs RR Live Score Updates: Rajasthan Royals Face Gujarat Titans For Spot In IPL Final Against RCB

Check the live score updates of the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans qualifier 2 match of Indian Premier League 2026 playoffs at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

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GT vs RR Live Score Updates: Rajasthan Royals Face Gujarat Titans For Spot In IPL Final Against RCB
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi starred with a blistering 97 in the Eliminator to help Rajasthan Royals reach Qualifier 2.
18 seconds ago

A place in the IPL 2026 final is at stake as Rajasthan Royals take on Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. The winner will secure a berth in Sunday's title clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad, while the losing side's campaign will end one step short of the final.

The contest will be played at , the same venue where Rajasthan Royals booked their place in Qualifier 2 with a convincing win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator. Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi starred in that win with a stunning 97 off 29 balls, that laid the foundation for a thumping 47-run victory.

Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, arrived in the playoffs as one of the competition's most consistent teams. They finished second in the league standings with 18 points from 14 matches and a net run rate of +0.695. However, their title charge suffered a setback in Qualifier 1, where they were outplayed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, conceding 254/5 before being bowled out for 162 in a 92-run defeat.

With a place in the final on the line, both teams now have one last opportunity to keep their title hopes alive. 

Follow the live updates from IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 below: 

May 29, 2026 18:00 (IST)
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GT vs RR IPL Qualifier 2 Live: IPL Builds Up To Titans-Royals Knockout Showdown

The IPL has released its cinematic preview for Qualifier 2 as anticipation builds for tonight's clash between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.

May 29, 2026 17:52 (IST)
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GT vs RR IPL Qualifier 2 Live: Win The Toss And Bat First?

An interesting trend has emerged in the closing stages of IPL 2026 with six of the last seven matches won by the team batting first. Both knockout fixtures saw the Captain winning the Toss opt to bowl first and lose the games. 

With scoreboard pressure set be a significant factor in Qualifier 2, Shubman Gill and Riyan Parag could both be influenced to bat first and set a big target in New Chandigarh. 

May 29, 2026 17:41 (IST)
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GT vs RR IPL Qualifier 2 Live: IPL 2026 Final Tickets Now Available

With Royal Challengers Bengaluru already through to the title clash and Qualifier 2 set to decide their opponents, tickets for the IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad are now on sale.

Fans looking to attend the season's biggest match can book their seats through District by Zomato. Here's everything you need to know about ticket prices, availability and the booking process. 

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IPL 2026 Final: Tickets Available For Match In Ahmedabad On District By Zomato

May 29, 2026 17:32 (IST)
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GT vs RR IPL Qualifier 2 Live: Rabada, Archer Set For Battle Of The Pace Kings

Two of IPL 2026's top wicket-takers will be in action tonight as Kagiso Rabada and Jofra Archer face-off in an intriguing Purple Cap subplot.

Rabada enters Qualifier 2 joint-top of the Purple Cap list with 26 wickets from 15 matches, while Archer has claimed 24 in the same number of games.

Both have been the standout pace bowlers for their teams this season, with Rabada striking regularly with the new ball and Archer making a habit of striking in the powerplay, cleaning up all three SRH top-order batters in the Eliminator.

A strong performance tonight could not only shape the result of the game but also swing the Purple Cap race heading into the final.

May 29, 2026 17:25 (IST)
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GT vs RR IPL Qualifier 2 Live: Titans Hold The Edge In Head-To-Head Record

History favours GT, who dominate the head-to-head record between the two sides heading into Qualifier 2.

GT have won seven of their 10 IPL meetings against Rajasthan Royals, including a win in the IPL 2022 final to lift their maiden title.

The rivals shared the spoils during the league stage this season, with RR claiming a six-run win in Ahmedabad before GT responded with a commanding 77-run victory in Jaipur. 

May 29, 2026 17:16 (IST)
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GT vs RR IPL Qualifier 2 Live Score: Tendulkar, Cricket World React To Sooryavanshi's Record Blitz

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's stunning 97 off 29 balls in the Eliminator continues to dominate conversations ahead of Qualifier 2.

The 15-year-old's record-breaking innings against SRH earned high praise from across the cricketing world, with Sachin Tendulkar among those applauding the Rajasthan Royals opener.

Read how cricket greats reacted to one of the standout knocks of IPL 2026. 

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Nothing Short Of Spectacular': How Tendulkar, Cricket World Reacted To Sooryavanshi Blitz

May 29, 2026 17:08 (IST)
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GT vs RR IPL Qualifier 2 Live Score: RR Team News And Possible XI For Qualifier 2

Rajasthan Royals are expected to retain the XI the win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator at this same venue.

With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel in form, and the bowling attack combining well to bowl out SRH, RR are unlikely to make changes. 

Rajasthan Royals (Probable XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Riyan Parag (C), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sushant Mishra, Brijesh Sharma.

Impact Sub: Yash Raj Punja.

May 29, 2026 17:02 (IST)
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GT vs RR IPL Qualifier 2 Live Score: GT Team News And Possible XI For Knockout Clash

Gujarat Titans may consider tweaking their bowling attack for Qualifier 2, with the used Mullanpur pitch expected to offer more assistance to spinners than a fresh surface.

Left-arm spinners Manav Suthar and R Sai Kishore are among the options to come into the XI after pacer Kulwant Khejroliya conceded 31 runs in two overs during the Qualifier 1 defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Any change would give GT additional spin support alongside Rashid Khan as they look to bounce back in a must-win clash against Rajasthan Royals.

Gujarat Titans (Probable XI): Shubman Gill (C), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (WK), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Manav Suthar/R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Sub: Prasidh Krishna.

May 29, 2026 16:58 (IST)
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GT vs RR IPL Qualifier 2 Live Score: AB de Villiers Hails Sooryavanshi's Fearless Approach

"He's one of the players who has changed the game!" AB de Villiers reserved high praise for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of Qualifier 2, highlighting the impact the Rajasthan Royals teenager has had during IPL 2026.

May 29, 2026 16:52 (IST)
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GT vs RR IPL Qualifier 2 Live Score: Mullanpur Pitch Points To Another High-Scoring Contest

IPL Qualifier 2, New Chandigarh Pitch And Weather Conditions: Conditions in Mullanpur suggest runs could once again dominate proceedings. The venue has produced several high-scoring games this season, with first-innings totals regularly crossing the 200-mark. While the new ball may offer some assistance to the seamers, batting is expected to become easier as the match progresses.

Dew is also likely to influence tactics later in the evening, making the toss a significant factor. Clear skies are forecast, with temperatures expected to remain between 25°C and 30°C throughout the match.

May 29, 2026 16:46 (IST)
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GT vs RR IPL Qualifier 2 Live: Hello And Welcome To Our Live Coverage

Just two days after his 97 off 29 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial knockout Eliminator, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will once again be in the spotlight as Rajasthan Royals now face Gujarat Titans with a place in the IPL 2026 final at stake.

Rajasthan arrive with momentum after eliminating Sunrisers Hyderabad, while GT are looking to respond after a heavy defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1.

With a spot in final against RCB at stake, both sides have one last hurdle to clear in Mullanpur.

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