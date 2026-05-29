GT vs RR Live Score Updates: Rajasthan Royals Face Gujarat Titans For Spot In IPL Final Against RCB

A place in the IPL 2026 final is at stake as Rajasthan Royals take on Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. The winner will secure a berth in Sunday's title clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad, while the losing side's campaign will end one step short of the final.

The contest will be played at , the same venue where Rajasthan Royals booked their place in Qualifier 2 with a convincing win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator. Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi starred in that win with a stunning 97 off 29 balls, that laid the foundation for a thumping 47-run victory.

Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, arrived in the playoffs as one of the competition's most consistent teams. They finished second in the league standings with 18 points from 14 matches and a net run rate of +0.695. However, their title charge suffered a setback in Qualifier 1, where they were outplayed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, conceding 254/5 before being bowled out for 162 in a 92-run defeat.

With a place in the final on the line, both teams now have one last opportunity to keep their title hopes alive.

Follow the live updates from IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 below: