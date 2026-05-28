Watch: Jofra Archer Closes In On Bhuvneshwar, Rabada In IPL 2026 Purple Cap Race

Rajasthan Royals kept their IPL 2026 campaign alive with a commanding 47-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator at New Chandigarh on Wednesday. Chasing a daunting 244-run target, SRH needed a flying start to stay in the contest. However, RR's lead wicket-taker Jofra Archer denied them that momentum, with an explosive new-ball spell that effectively ended the chase before it could gather pace.

Opening the attack for RR, Archer struck with just his second delivery of the night, dismissing Abhishek Sharma with a sharp, climbing short ball that cramped the opener for room and induced a glove down the leg side, sending one of SRH's most dangerous batters back for a duck.

He then removed Ishan Kishan in his next over after deceiving him for pace, forcing the batter into an aerial stroke that was safely taken in the covers.

Here's a look at Archer's first two dismissals of the night:

The standout delivery arrived against Travis Head, as Archer unleashed a searing 150.4 kmph scorcher that beat the blade and crashed into the top of the off-stump after the Australian attempted to back away and create room.

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Watch the moment when Archer's 150.4 kmph thunderbolt shattered Travis Head's stumps in the Eliminator.

The fast bowler finished with three wickets as SRH collapsed to 57/4 inside the first five overs of the chase. The early damage ensured Rajasthan remained firmly in control before eventually bowling SRH out for 196 in 19.2 overs.

The performance also pushed Archer further up the IPL 2026 Purple Cap standings. The RR quick now has 24 wickets for the season and has emerged as one of the tournament's most effective Powerplay bowlers. His pace, combined with his ability to generate breakthroughs with the new ball, has been central to Rajasthan's run to Qualifier 2.

With only Qualifier 2 and the final remaining, the race for the Purple Cap remains finely poised. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kagiso Rabada currently lead the standings with 26 wickets each, while Archer sits just two behind on 24.

Archer and Rabada could hold the advantage heading into the final stretch, with both set to feature in Qualifier 2 before potentially earning another outing in the final, where Bhuvneshwar and RCB await.

Here's a look at the top five wicket-takers this season:

POS Player Wkts Mat Runs BBI Avg Econ SR 1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) 26 15 472 23/4 18.15 8 13.61 2 Kagiso Rabada (GT) 26 15 547 25/3 21.03 9.48 13.3 3 Jofra Archer (RR) 24 15 514 17/3 21.41 9.17 14 4 Anshul Kamboj (CSK) 21 14 530 22/3 25.23 10.52 14.38 5 Eshan Malinga (SRH) 20 15 507 32/4 25.35 9.33 16.3

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