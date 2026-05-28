'Every Customer Is Priority For Us': Vi Says Amid Airtel's 'Priority Postpaid' Plan Row

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has emphasised on its values of transparency and affordability, while mentioning that the every customer is a priority on its network after Airtel launched 'Priority Postpaid' plans.

“Everyone is a priority with Vi. That's why we're continuously strengthening our network - we have added over 2,20,000 new towers, expanded Vi 5G in more than 110 cities, and AI-based self-optimising network technology that intelligently adapts to help deliver stronger connectivity - even in crowded areas….,” the company posted on X on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Airtel Tells DoT Panel 'Priority Postpaid' Does Not Violate Net Neutrality

Vi's post comes days after Airtel announced its “Priority Postpaid” service. The company said it uses advanced 5G network slicing technology to offer better speed and stable connectivity even during high traffic for its subscribed customers.

The post, without naming Airtel, emphasised that all customers are equally important to Vi. It said it is focusing on strengthening network coverage, adding that a “stronger network should feel strong for everyone, everywhere.”

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Vodafone Idea expanded on this idea, saying that India's digital growth is based on affordability and equal connectivity. “Offering preferential speeds or services based on user profile, raises questions around equity and principles of an equal digital ecosystem,” Avneesh Khosla, CMO, Vodafone Idea noted.

Emphasising on a transparent monetisation model, Khosla added, “For India to continue its digital growth, even as the technology advances, it is important for innovation and monetisation models to keep the interests of all customers paramount, be transparent and most of all remain inclusive.”

On Tuesday, NDTV Profit reported that Airtel has issued a clarification to the Department of Telecommunications panel that its ‘Priority Postpaid' service does not violate net neutrality rules.

ALSO READ: Airtel Postpaid Customers To Automatically Get Benefit Of 'Priority Postpaid' Service: MD

The DoT had sought views from telecom operators on network slicing and concerns around unequal treatment of internet traffic. Airtel said the service does not block or prioritise specific apps or content, which are key conditions under India's net neutrality framework.



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