2026 Tata Tiago vs Tiago EV vs Tiago CNG: Prices, Specification, Colours And More

Tata Motors on Thursday launched Tiago Facelift in the Indian market with introductory prices starting at Rs 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered in six trims: Smart, Pure, Pure+, Pure+ A, Creative and Creative+. Tiago has been launched in Petrol, CNG and EV variants.

Price

The company has priced the petrol-powered Tiago from Rs 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom), while the CNG version starts at Rs 5.79 lakh. The Tiago EV range begins at Rs 6.99 lakh, with the company also introducing a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) ownership model.

Under the scheme, buyers can purchase the Tiago EV from Rs. 4 69 lakh and pay an additional battery EMI of Rs 2.6 per km.

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Specifications And Performance

Powering the new Tata Tiago is the familiar 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor that develops 86 hp and 113 Nm of torque. The hatchback is also available in a dual-cylinder CNG guise, which generates 75 hp and 96 Nm. Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT, with the latter marking a segment-first feature for a CNG-powered car.

The Tiago EV comes equipped with two battery options: a 19.2 kWh unit and a larger 24 kWh pack. Tata claims the hatchback can offer a practical range of 205 km to 215 km per charge, while the official MIDC range extends to 285 km. The company also says the EV is capable of recovering up to 100 km of range in only 18 minutes of charging.

Charging vs Refuelling

Refuelling the petrol variant remains a traditional, minutes-long stop at any fuel station. On the other hand, the EV requires a more considered charging strategy, though it offers excellent versatility for home charging.

The Tiago EV supports multiple charging solutions, including a 3.3kW home charger, a 7.2kW AC fast charger, and 30 kW DC fast-charging capability.

Design

The Tata Tiago has received an extensive exterior makeover, headlined by redesigned LED headlamps incorporating sleek eyebrow-style DRLs. The updated front profile looks sharper and more modern, aided by a black central trim piece and a reworked bumper design.

Meanwhile, the Tata Tiago EV carries forward a design largely similar to the petrol-powered model. However, the electric hatchback replaces the black front panel with a body-coloured insert, while also featuring aerodynamically styled alloy wheels and EV-specific badging to distinguish it from its ICE counterpart.

Buyers of the new Tata Tiago can choose from shades including Varanasi Vibrance, Sobo Surge, Pangong Pulse, Pristine White, Pure Grey and Daytona Grey. The electric version mirrors the same colour lineup, with the addition of a unique Dehradun Dew finish.

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