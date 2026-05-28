NEET Re-Exam Papers Sold Online For Up To Rs 1 Lakh Despite CBI Probe

Despite an extensive investigation into the NEET-UG paper leak scandal, claims about leaked re-exam papers are surfacing on social media platforms.

As per a report by Mid-day, Telegram channels are offering re-NEET papers for payments ranging from Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh in instalments linked to the exam schedule.

Among the channels was a Telegram group boasting around 900 subscribers, where posts encouraged students to seize what was being advertised as their final shot at an MBBS seat, the report mentions.

Following the NEET paper leak controversy that surfaced after the May 3 examination, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) initiated an inquiry, while the National Testing Agency (NTA) has since undergone a restructuring process.

ALSO READ: NEET Paper Leak Row: SC Seeks Centre, NTA & CBI Reply On Pleas To Replace NTA

In a major policy shift, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that from next year, NEET will move to a computer-based format, similar to the Joint Entrance Examination, replacing the traditional pen-and-paper system. However, many parents continue to express concerns over the credibility of the re-examination scheduled for June 21.

Advocate Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, president of the India Wide Parents Association, told Mid-day, “If students are added to or learn about any such groups, they should immediately write to the authorities or the National Testing Agency.”

“Students risk losing money and time by relying on these illicit messengers, which is why we need to frame stricter regulations against these malpractices. This year, we saw a high-level leak, which is why the NTA has seen major shifts in its policy,” Sahai added.

Ahead of the June 21 NEET-UG re-test, Pradhan and former ISRO Chairman K Radhakrishnan on Wednesday assessed the level of preparedness for the examination, amid heightened scrutiny over security arrangements and monitoring systems.

The officials deliberated on measures aimed at reinforcing exam surveillance and ensuring stringent security arrangements to eliminate the risk of irregularities. During the discussion, the Director General of the National Testing Agency outlined fresh initiatives designed to improve examination security, including an extensive review of existing oversight mechanisms and plans to upgrade them further.

In a fresh breakthrough in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak investigation, CBI arrested two additional suspects on Wednesday. Those detained have been identified as Manoj Shirure, a doctor from Latur, and Tejas Harshadkumar Shah, who teaches physics at Pune-based coaching centre Dr Abhang Prabhu Medical Academy (APMA). So far, 13 people have been arrested in the case.

ALSO READ: NEET Paper Leak Case: Delhi Court Sends Paediatrician, Physicis Tutor To CBI Custody For Five Days

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