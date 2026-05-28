Donald Trump's Cabinet Meeting: From Iran Deal To Ebola Measures, 10 Key Takeaways

President Donald Trump convened his 12th Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at the White House, delivering an extensive update on ongoing negotiations with Iran while addressing critical domestic and foreign policy issues. In a session, President Trump and his Cabinet revealed significant developments on the Iran nuclear deal, border security, fraud recovery, and public health preparedness, as per reports.

The President opened the meeting by emphasising his administration's achievements, stating, "This team has achieved more than most other administrations achieve in eight years".

1. Iran Negotiations and Nuclear Stance

President Trump characterised Iran's negotiating position as desperate, declaring the country is "negotiating on fumes" with a devastated economy. "Their economy is in freefall. They have 250% inflation. Their money has no value. Their whole economic system is broken down," he said.

The president made clear that Iran's military capabilities have been severely degraded. "Their Navy is gone. Their air force is gone. Everything's gone. And they're negotiating on fumes," President Trump stated.

However, he warned that if negotiations fail, military action will resume. "Either that or we'll have to just finish the job," President Trump added. "Maybe we have to go back and finish it." "Maybe we don't."

ALSO READ: 'Waiting With Full Magazines': Iran Says Low Possibility Of Renewed War, Points To 'US Weakness'

2. Rejection of Russia and China Uranium Custody

In a significant policy declaration, President Trump firmly rejected any arrangement allowing Russia or China to take custody of Iran's highly enriched uranium stockpile as part of a nuclear deal.

"That would not make me comfortable," President Trump stated when asked about the possibility.

3. Strait of Hormuz Control

President Trump made an unambiguous declaration about control of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of global oil supplies pass.

"Nobody's going to control it. We'll watch over it, but nobody's going to control it," the President said, dismissing proposals for joint Iran-Oman management of the waterway.

When pressed specifically about Oman's role, President Trump delivered a stark warning: "Oman will behave just like everybody else, or we'll have to blow them up."

4. Regime Change Confirmation

President Trump revealed that the United States has effectively achieved regime change in Iran through military operations, with the administration now dealing with what he described as Iran's "third pieces of it".

"This is regime change. One regime is gone; another regime is gone. We're dealing with the third pieces of it because some of them are gone, too," President Trump explained.

The President emphasised the comprehensive nature of Iran's military degradation: "Their leadership is gone. Their second-run leadership is gone. And we're dealing with their third, half of their third because half of their third is gone, too."

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5. Abraham Accords Linkage

In a potentially contentious diplomatic manoeuvre, President Trump suggested that finalising the Iran nuclear deal might be contingent on expanding the Abraham Accords to include additional Middle Eastern nations.

"I want to sign the Iran deal. I also want Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, and many others to immediately join the Abraham Accords. And I'm not sure we should make the deal if they don't sign," President Trump stated.

The president added: "Why would we make this big beautiful deal and have the whole thing fall apart in two years? I'd rather have the whole Middle East at peace".

6. Midterm Election Independence

President Trump dismissed suggestions that the upcoming congressional midterm elections were influencing his Iran strategy or creating pressure for a quick settlement.

He emphasised that his priority remains preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons: "Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. I'm doing that for the world. I'm not doing it just for us."

ALSO READ: US-Iran War News Updates: Trump Says No Sanctions Relief For Iran For Giving Up Uranium

7. Ebola Preparedness Measures

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced comprehensive measures to prevent Ebola from entering the United States, emphasising the administration's public health priority.

"The number one priority of our foreign policy is to protect the American people. We cannot and will not allow any cases of Ebola into the United States," Rubio stated during the meeting.

Rubio detailed coordination efforts: "The State Department and other agencies represented here, the Centers for Disease Control, HHS, others are working very, very hard to contain this crisis to the countries where it's currently located, particularly the Democratic Republic of the Congo."

Enhanced screening measures have been implemented for travellers from the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, and Uganda, with passengers routed through designated airports for 21-day monitoring. The administration is also planning a treatment and quarantine facility in Kenya for Americans exposed to Ebola abroad.

8. Massive Anti-Fraud Recovery

"In two months, we've exposed tens of billions of dollars of defrauded taxpayer money, prosecuted numerous fraudsters, and stopped billions of suspicious payments," President Trump announced.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche detailed the scope of enforcement: "Just in the past 51 days, over 400 law enforcement actions in this country related to major fraud. That's search warrants, those are arrests, that's convictions, and that's indictments that are filed."

The administration has targeted fraud across multiple agencies, including the largest Medicaid fraud cases in Minnesota history and massive student loan fraud schemes involving illegal aliens and non-existent individuals.

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9. Zero Illegal Border Crossings

President Trump announced an unprecedented achievement in border security, claiming zero illegal crossings in the past year.

"We had no people reported in the last 12 months that came in illegally. Zero illegal aliens admitted to the United States in the last 12 months," the President stated.

He attributed the success to strict enforcement policies: "Nobody comes up because they know that they're going to be turned away, and if they get in, they're going to be moved out right away. So it's been zero."

President Trump also highlighted deportation progress: "11,888 murderers were allowed into our country. We've gotten a lot of them out. We've gotten some; we put them in jail".

10. Third-Country Deportation Agreements

Secretary Rubio announced a diplomatic breakthrough on immigration enforcement, revealing that 20 countries have signed third-country national agreements.

"These are safe countries where individuals who refuse to go back to their country of origin can be sent to that country instead," Rubio explained.

The agreements provide leverage in deportation negotiations: "What often happens when you go to the person who's here unlawfully and say we're going to send you to this third country is all of a sudden, they decide they'd rather go back to their home country instead."

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