Happy Eid Ul Adha Mubarak Images, Wishes, Quotes And WhatsApp Status For Your Closed Ones On Bakrid 2026

Happy Eid-ul-Adha 2026: The festival of Eid ul Adha is celebrated in India on Thursday, May 28. It is the second most popular Islamic festival after Ramadan. This festival is called by different names such as Bakra Eid, Eid-al-Adha, Qurban Bayrami, and Eid Qurban in different parts of the world. Muslims across the world visit the mosque and make donations on this day. The traditional ritual of sacrificing a goat or sheep is also performed.
Happy Eid ul-Adha Mubarak Wishes
Wishing you a blessed Eid ul-Adha 2026! May Allah accept your sacrifices and grant your prayers.
Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak! I pray that Allah shower you with peace and prosperity in this life and the afterlife.
Eid ul Adha Mubarak! May you enjoy memorable festivities with your family and friends on the occasion of Bakra Eid 2026.
Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak! Wishing you a joyous and blessed Bakrid with lots of laughter, joy, and good health!
Happy Eid-ul-Adha! May Allah show His divine forgiveness in return for your sacrifice.
May the magic of Bakra Eid fill your heart and home with new happiness, new hopes and new energies to give you a new life….
Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak to all! May this day be filled with laughter, love, and good food.
Today is a day to sacrifice not only our animals, but also our egoistic actions and sinful deeds. May Allah accept our prayers. Bakra Eid Mubarak to you!
May Allah always protect you and your loved ones and shower you with His love and blessings. Warm wishes on Eid ul Adha to you.
Eid ul Adha is a festival of tradition and celebration. Let us make it an unforgettable day by enjoying this day with our family and loved ones.
Happy Eid Mubarak Images
ALSO READ: Bank Holiday Today: Are SBI, HDFC, ICICI, Others Closed On May 28 For Eid al-Adha? Check Region-Wise List
Bakrid 2026: Eid al-Adha Mubarak Messages And Quotes
On Eid-al-Adha, I wish that Allah be your guide and show you the right path in everything you do. Bakra Eid Mubarak!
Your prayers and sacrifices will never go unanswered. On this Eid ul Adha, embrace Allah's divine blessings that you have. Bakrid Mubarak!
Have a joyous Bakra Eid. Eid-al-Adha Mubarak!
The biggest teaching of Eid al-Adha 2026 is the eradication of selfishness from individuals. May your life be decorated with the teachings of Eid ul Adha today and always!
Happy Eid-ul-Adha. Hope you have a great day with your loved ones beside you and a smile on your face.
Happy Eid ul-Adha Facebook And WhatsApp Status
May the angels protect you, may the sadness forget you, may goodness surround you and may Allah always bless you. Happy Eid ul Adha 2026!
May beautiful flowers keep you in a smiling frame of happiness on Eid Day! Wishing you a very happy Eid-ul-Adha!
Happy Bakra Eid Mubarak! May your plate of life be always full of juicy kababs and tikkas, topped with the chutney of happiness.
May Eid be a special day that's filled with warmth and love, and may it hold the happiness you are so deserving of!
May this Eid add a lot of milestones to your life. I am super excited to see how Allah will pour down 'His blessings upon your life.
Eid brings happiness, Eid brings God's endless blessings, Eid brings fresh love…Bakra Eid Mubarak to you and your family.
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