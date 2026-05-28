Happy Eid Ul Adha Mubarak Images, Wishes, Quotes And WhatsApp Status For Your Closed Ones On Bakrid 2026

Happy Eid-ul-Adha 2026: The festival of Eid ul Adha is celebrated in India on Thursday, May 28. It is the second most popular Islamic festival after Ramadan. This festival is called by different names such as Bakra Eid, Eid-al-Adha, Qurban Bayrami, and Eid Qurban in different parts of the world. Muslims across the world visit the mosque and make donations on this day. The traditional ritual of sacrificing a goat or sheep is also performed.

Wishing you a blessed Eid ul-Adha 2026! May Allah accept your sacrifices and grant your prayers.

Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak! I pray that Allah shower you with peace and prosperity in this life and the afterlife.

Eid ul Adha Mubarak! May you enjoy memorable festivities with your family and friends on the occasion of Bakra Eid 2026.

Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak! Wishing you a joyous and blessed Bakrid with lots of laughter, joy, and good health!

Happy Eid-ul-Adha! May Allah show His divine forgiveness in return for your sacrifice.

May the magic of Bakra Eid fill your heart and home with new happiness, new hopes and new energies to give you a new life….

Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak to all! May this day be filled with laughter, love, and good food.

Today is a day to sacrifice not only our animals, but also our egoistic actions and sinful deeds. May Allah accept our prayers. Bakra Eid Mubarak to you!

May Allah always protect you and your loved ones and shower you with His love and blessings. Warm wishes on Eid ul Adha to you.