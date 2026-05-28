Bank Holiday Today: Are SBI, HDFC, ICICI, Others Closed On May 28 For Eid al-Adha? Check Region-Wise List

Customers across several parts of India may face bank closures today, May 28, as many states observe Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid. Public and private sector banks, including State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and other lenders, will remain shut in several cities.

Customers planning branch visits or cheque-related work are advised to confirm local holiday schedules before heading to banks.

When is Eid al-Adha 2026?

Several religious bodies, including Imarat-e-Sharia Hind, along with clerics from Delhi's Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Mosque, announced that Eid al-Adha would be celebrated on May 28 this year. The date was announced following the sighting of the crescent moon and the beginning of the Islamic month of Zil Hijja on May 18. Earlier, the holiday had initially been expected on May 27.

ALSO READ: Eid al-Adha 2026: Biryanis, Kebabs And Regional Curries That Make Bakrid Festival Special

Cities Where Banks Are Closed Today, May 28

As per the RBI holiday calendar, banks are likely to remain closed today in several cities and regions across the country for Bakrid celebrations. These include Agartala, Aizawl, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Vijayawada, Thiruvananthapuram, Srinagar, Shimla, Shillong, Ranchi, Raipur, Patna, Panaji, Nagpur, Mumbai and New Delhi.

Bank Holiday on May 27

Banks in Guwahati, Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram remained closed on May 27 on account of Eid al-Adha.

State-Wise Holiday Variations

Since bank holidays in India vary from state to state, not all branches across the country observe the same closure schedule. The RBI holiday list changes depending on local festivals, religious observances and regional events. Customers are therefore advised to regularly check the official holiday calendar or contact their local branch before planning important banking activities.

Banking Services Available During Holiday

Although physical bank branches remain shut in many regions, digital banking services continue to operate normally across the country. Customers can still access services such as mobile banking, internet banking, ATMs, UPI payments, IMPS transfers and online fund transactions without interruption during the holiday period.

Bank Holiday in May

Banks remained closed on Friday, May 1, on account of May Day and Buddha Purnima. Additional regional holidays during the month included Rabindranath Tagore's Birth Anniversary on May 9, State Day on May 16, and the birth anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam on May 26 in selected states. Apart from these occasions, banks also remained shut on the second Saturday (May 9), fourth Saturday (May 23), and all five Sundays during the month. The next upcoming weekly bank holiday will be on Sunday, May 31.

ALSO READ: Happy Eid al-Adha 2026: 50+ Eid Mubarak Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Status To Share With Friends And Family

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