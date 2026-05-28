Bakra Eid 2026: Happy Eid ul-Adha Mubarak Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakrid, is one of the most sacred festivals observed by Muslims across the world. It is also known as Eid-al-Adha, Eid-ul-Zuha, Bakra Eid, or the Feast of Sacrifice. The day marks devotion, sacrifice and gratitude. Bakrid is observed on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic calendar, and also marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca. This year, Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on May 28 in India. It is observed two months and nine days after Eid-ul-Fitr.

The festival honours the faith and devotion of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham). According to Islamic belief, Allah asked Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as a test of his faith. When Ibrahim agreed to obey, Allah replaced his son with a ram, rewarding his devotion and trust. The story reflects the values of sacrifice, obedience, and compassion. As families come together to celebrate this festival of faith, here are some heartfelt wishes, greetings, quotes, Facebook and WhatsApp status you can share with your loved ones this Eid.

Bakrid 2026: Heartwarming Wishes For Eid Ul Adha

May your Bakrid be filled with peace, prosperity, and joy. Eid Mubarak!

Wishing you and your family a blessed Eid-ul-Adha full of love and togetherness.

May Allah accept your sacrifices and shower His blessings upon you. Bakrid 2026 Mubarak!

May this Eid bring happiness to your heart and to your home. Eid-ul-Adha 2026 Mubarak!

On this blessed occasion, may your faith be rewarded and your home be filled with happiness. Bakra Eid Mubarak!

May the spirit of sacrifice and devotion fill your heart with peace, joy, and endless blessings. Eid Mubarak!

May Allah guide you and bless you with His divine mercy. Eid Mubarak to you and your family.

Let this Eid remind us of the power of sacrifice and compassion. Happy Bakrid 2026!

May your prayers be answered and your life be filled with light. Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak!

Wishing you a joyful Bakrid surrounded by the warmth of loved ones. Eid Mubarak!

Bakrid 2026 Greetings

On this holy festival, wishing you a day filled with laughter and happiness. Bakra Eid Mubarak!

May your sacrifices strengthen your faith, and may Allah accept every prayer made today. Happy Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak!

Wishing you a peaceful and joyful Eid. May Allah accept your good deeds and forgive your transgressions.

Eid-ul-Adha teaches us the value of obedience and selflessness. Let's celebrate with gratitude.

May your sacrifices strengthen your faith, and may Allah accept every prayer made today. Eid-ul-Adha 2026 Mubarak

As you offer your prayers and qurbani, may you be blessed with divine guidance and love. Bakra Eid Mubarak!

Let's remember the lessons of Prophet Ibrahim and live a life of submission to Allah. Happy Bakrid 2026!

May this Eid light up your life with new hopes and bring endless joy to your doorstep.

Celebrate this Eid with love in your heart and peace in your soul. Eid Mubarak!

Let's remember the lessons of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and live a life of submission to Allah.

Happy Bakrid 2026: 10 Quotes

"You cannot guide those you would like to but God guides those you would like to but God guides those he wills." (28:56)

"He is the One GOD; the Creator, the Initiator, the Designer." (59:24)

"And the servants of Allah are those who walked on the earth in humility and when the ignorant address them, they say Peace."- Al-Furkan 25:63.

"The Prophet used to offer two rams as sacrifices, and I also used to offer two rams."– Volume 7, Book 68, Number 460. Narrated – Anas Bin Malik.

"I put my trust in Allah, my Lord, and your Lord! There is not a moving creature, but He has a grasp of its forelock. Verily, my Lord is on the straight path." – Quran 11:55-56.

"This Quran guides to the best path, and brings good news to the believers who lead a righteous life, that they have deserved a great recompense." – The Holy Quran, 17:9

"O You who believe! Enter absolutely into peace [Islam]. Do not follow in the footsteps of Satan. He is an outright enemy to you." – The Holy Quran 2:208

"It is You we worship, and You we ask for help." – The Holy Quran 1:5

"Show forgiveness, speak for justice and avoid the ignorant." – The Holy Quran 7:199

"The essence of sacrifice is not just in giving away, but also in sharing with those who are in need." - Unknown

Bakrid 2026: WhatsApp and Facebook Status

On this holy occasion, may your sacrifices be appreciated, and your prayers answered. Happy Eid-ul-Adha!

This Eid, let's open our hearts to the poor and needy. May our generosity be accepted. Happy Bakrid 2026

Eid is not just about sacrifice but also about sharing happiness with those around us. Eid al-Adha Mubarak!

May the spirit of Eid bring you closer to your loved ones and strengthen your faith. Eid Mubarak 2026!

On this sacred day, I pray for your health, happiness, and success. Eid Mubarak!

Let this Eid remind us of the power of sacrifice and compassion. Happy Bakrid 2026!

On this sacred occasion, may your heart be filled with gratitude, and your home with joy. Happy Bakrid!

Wishing you a joyful Bakrid filled with love and peace. Eid Mubarak!

May Allah guide you and bless you with His divine mercy. Eid Mubarak!

On this sacred day, I pray for your success and happiness. Happy Eid ul Adha 2026!

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