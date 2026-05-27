IPL 2026 Orange Cap: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Surges Ahead With Explosive 97 In RR Vs SRH Eliminator Clash

In a sensational knock during Rajasthan Royals' Eliminator clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday, teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi came agonisingly close to scripting IPL history. The 15-year-old fell just short of recording the fastest century in the tournament's history, missing the landmark by a single delivery.

Playing only his second IPL season, Sooryavanshi unleashed a breathtaking assault on the Hyderabad bowlers, racing to 97 runs off just 29 balls. His explosive innings featured 12 towering sixes and five boundaries, leaving the opposition stunned.

The young batter needed one more hit to complete a historic hundred in record time, but his remarkable innings ended in dramatic fashion. Attempting an upper-cut off a short delivery from Praful Hinge, Sooryavanshi found R Smaran stationed at deep third man, who safely completed the catch.

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Although he missed out on the century milestone, Sooryavanshi still etched his name into the record books by surpassing Chris Gayle for the most sixes hit in a single IPL edition.

The knock made the 15-year-old the leading run-scorer of this season with 680 runs and claim the coveted Orange Cap. Sooryavanshi has marched way ahead in the race to win the Orange Cap.

Here is a look at the other leading run-scorers of the ongoing Indian Premier League season:

2. B.Sai Sudharsan of Gujarat Titans: 652 runs

The Gujarat Titans opener has amassed 652 runs and is closest batter to Sooryavanshi in the Orange Cap race. The 24-year-old has hit seven fifties and a hundred this season. Sudharsan had scored 759 runs last year and was the Orange Cap winner.

3. Heinrich Klaasen of Sunrisers Hyderabad: 624 runs

Former South African batter Heinrich Klaasen has scored 624 runs. This is the first time that he has scored over 500 runs in single IPL season. The 34-year-old is the only middle order batter among the top-three highest run-scorers of this season. With Sunrisers Hyderabad losing the Eliminator to Rajasthan Royals, Klaasen will not be able to enhance his tally.

4. Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans: 618 runs

For a second straight year, the Gujarat Titans skipper has hit over 600 runs. Last year his tally stood at 650 runs. With Gujarat Titans set to play Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 on Friday, Gill has the chance to race ahead the likes of Klaasen and Sudharsan and compete with Sooryavanshi for the Orange Cap.

5. Ishan Kishan of Sunrisers Hyderabad: 602 runs

Ishan Kishan is the only wicketkeeper batter among the five leading run-scorers of this IPL season. In the first half of the season, Kishan had the added responsibility of leading his team too as regular captain Pat Cummins was recovering from an injury. Kishan too will not be able to improve his statistics as Sunrisers Hyderabad have been eliminated.

6. Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 600 runs

For the fourth consecutive season and the sixth time overall in his IPL career, Virat Kohli has crossed the 600-run mark in a single edition of the tournament. That shows Kohli's penchant for scoring runs. Kohli was the first batter to reach 600-run mark in IPL 2026. With RCB qualifying for the final, the batting maestro has the chance to improve his record and possibly walk away the Orange Cap.

ALSO READ | RR's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks Multiple IPL Batting Records With 29-Ball 97 Vs SRH In Eliminator

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