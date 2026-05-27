RR's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks Multiple IPL Batting Records With 29-Ball 97 Vs SRH In Eliminator

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi further cemented his reputation as one of cricket's most explosive young batters with a breathtaking innings for Rajasthan Royals (RR) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH in the 2026 IPL Eliminator in New Chandigarh on May 27.

The 15-year-old opener produced a stunning display of power-hitting, smashing 97 runs off just 29 deliveries. His whirlwind knock included five boundaries and an astonishing 12 sixes, helping Rajasthan post a huge total of 243/8.

It is one of the most destructive innings seen in IPL playoff history.

ALSO READ | IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks Chris Gayle's Record, Hammers Most Sixes In One Season - Watch

The left-hander's remarkable effort also rewrote several batting records during the course of his innings.

1. Most sixes in a single IPL season

Sooryavanshi has now hammered 65 sixes this season - the highest by any batter in a single IPL edition. He surpassed the previous record held by Chris Gayle, who struck 59 sixes during the 2012 IPL season.

2. Fastest fifty in an IPL playoff match

The teenager reached his half-century in just 16 balls, equalling the record for the fastest fifty in IPL playoff history. The feat was previously achieved by Suresh Raina during Chennai Super Kings' Qualifier 2 clash against Punjab Kings in 2014.

3. IPL fifties scored in under 20 balls

The 16-ball fifty was Sooryavanshi's fifth IPL half-century completed in fewer than 20 deliveries — the second-highest tally in tournament history. Only Abhishek Sharma of Sunrisers Hyderabad has more, with six such fifties.

4. Most sixes in the first six overs of an IPL innings

Eight of Sooryavanshi's 12 sixes came during the Powerplay overs, setting a new IPL record for the most sixes hit in the first six overs of an innings. The previous record of seven sixes was jointly held by multiple batters, including Sooryavanshi himself.

5. Most Powerplay runs in an IPL season

Sooryavanshi has now accumulated 490 runs in the Powerplay this season, breaking David Warner's long-standing IPL record of 467 Powerplay runs set in 2016.

6. Most innings with 10 or more sixes in IPL history

The explosive opener has now recorded four IPL innings featuring 10 or more sixes, equalling the all-time record held by Chris Gayle.

7. Most sixes in an IPL playoff innings

By smashing 12 sixes in the Eliminator, Sooryavanshi set a new record for the most sixes hit in an IPL playoff or knockout match. The previous record belonged to Shubman Gill, who had struck 10 sixes for Gujarat Titans against Mumbai Indians in 2023.

8. Most sixes by an Indian batter in an IPL innings

His 12 maximums are now the highest number of sixes hit by an Indian batter in a single IPL innings.

9. Most runs by an uncapped player in an IPL season

Sooryavanshi's tally for the season has now climbed to 680 runs — the most ever by an uncapped player in IPL history. He overtook fellow Rajasthan Royals batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had scored 625 runs in the 2023 season.

(Record/Statistic courtesy: Cricbuzz and ESPNCricinfo)

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