WATCH | IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks Chris Gayle's Record, Hammers Most Sixes In One Season

There is no stopping Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's juggernaut in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League as the Rajasthan Royals opener continued his fiery form with a 16-ball 50 in the Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday.

Before the knockout game between RR and SRH got underway in New Chandigarh, Sooryavanshi had 53 sixes to his name. By punishing SRH bowlers for eight more sixes, the teenage sensation has created a new record for the most number of sixes hit in a IPL season.

And Sooryavanshi left behind none other than Chris Gayle to create the new IPL all-time record. Gayle had hit 59 sixes during the 2012 IPL season.

Most Sixes In IPL Season

61* - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for Rajasthan Royals (2026)

59 - Chris Gayle for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2012)

52 - Andre Russell for Kolkiata Knight Riders (2019)

51 - Chris Gayle for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2013)

45 - Jos Buttler for Rajasthan Royals (2022)

The blistering fifty also saw Sooryavanshi level Suresh Raina's record of quickest IPL fifty in a IPL knockout/playoff game. Raina had also hit a 16-ball fifty during Chennai Super Kings Qualifier-2 against Kings XI Punjab (now known as Punjab Kings) at the Wankhede Stadium.

Watch glimpses of his blistering knock here:

ALSO READ: RR Vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026 Eliminator: Jaiswal, Sooryavanshi Bring Up 100-Run Stand In Blistering Start For RR

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