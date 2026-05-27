Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Mohanlal Thriller Shows Strong Hold In Kerala, Mints This Amount

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 remains the top choice among Malayalam audiences, while also pulling steady numbers from Tamil, Telugu and Kannada markets.

The film has earned around Rs 5.02 crore net in India on Day 7 by evening, as per Sacnilk. With this, the film's total India net collection now stands at Rs 73.67 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 85.60 crore within seven days of release.

The film is currently running across 4,060 shows nationwide. While collections have naturally slowed after the weekend, the thriller continues to maintain stable occupancy in Kerala centres and key cities.

Malayalam Version Continues To Lead

The Malayalam version remained the biggest contributor on Day 7, earning around Rs 4.48 crore net with strong occupancy figures across Kerala.

The Telugu version collected Rs 0.32 crore live, while Tamil brought in Rs 0.13 crore. The Kannada version contributed Rs 0.09 crore.

Overall Malayalam occupancy for the day stood at 37.94%, with evening shows showing the strongest response at 46.33%.

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Occupancy Trend

Among major regions, Kochi continued leading occupancy charts with 64.3% overall occupancy. Evening shows there touched an impressive 77%.

Thrissur recorded 58.7% occupancy, while Kollam registered 60.7%. Kozhikode also maintained solid momentum with nearly 49.7% occupancy overall.

Trivandrum stood at 46%, while Kottayam reported 60.3% occupancy despite fewer shows.

Outside Kerala, Chennai showed decent response for the Tamil version with 27.7% occupancy. Hyderabad remained comparatively lower for the Telugu version at 11.7%.

Day-Wise Collection So Far

Drishyam 3 opened with Rs 15.85 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 11.05 crore on Day 2. The film collected Rs 13.70 crore on Day 3 and Rs 13.85 crore on Day 4, before earning Rs 7.70 crore on Day 5, Rs 6.50 crore on Day 6 and Rs 5.02 crore on Day 7.

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About The Film

Drishyam 3 follows Georgekutty as his past once again threatens his family, forcing him into another dangerous battle against the law.

Along with Mohanlal, the film also stars Siddique, Asha Sharath, Esther Anil, Ansiba Hassan and Meenakshi in key roles.

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