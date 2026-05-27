Karuppu Vs Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection: Suriya & Mohanlal's Films Show Steady Weekday Trend

As two major South Indian releases continue their theatrical run, Karuppu and Drishyam 3 present an interesting outlook with their box office performances. Suriya's Karuppu is in its second week while Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 is in its first week, highlighting weekday trends for both films.

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 12

As per reports from Sacnilk, on Day 12, the film collected Rs 4.45 crore net across 4,470 shows. These figures reflect a 24.6% drop from the previous day's (Day 11 - Monday) net collection of Rs 5.9 crore.

The total gross collection of India is now valued at Rs 184.26 crore, and the total India net collections at Rs 159.20 crore. On Day 12, the film collected Rs 1 crore from the overseas market, pushing the total overseas gross to Rs 69 crore. This brings the total worldwide gross collection to Rs 253.26 crore.

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Language-Wise Breakdown

Here's what Day 12 looked like for Karuppu:

Tamil : The Tamil version being the driving force for the film, collected Rs 3.65 crore from 3,073 shows with an occupancy of 25%.

: The Tamil version being the driving force for the film, collected Rs 3.65 crore from 3,073 shows with an occupancy of 25%. Telugu: The Telugu version collected Rs 80 lakh from 1,397 shows with an occupancy of 18%.

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 6

As Sacnilk reports, on Day 6, the film collected Rs 6.45 crore across 4,668 shows. These figures indicate a 16.2% drop from the previous day's (Day 5 - Monday) net collection of Rs 7.7 crore.

The total gross collection of India is now valued at Rs 79.62 crore, and the total India net collections at Rs 68.6 crore. On Day 6, the film collected Rs 6 crore from the overseas market, pushing the total overseas gross to Rs 90.7 crore. This takes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 170.32 crore.

Language-Wise Breakdown

Here's what Day 6 looked like for Drishyam 3:

Malayalam : It collected Rs 5.5 crore from 2,641 shows with an occupancy of 43%.

: It collected Rs 5.5 crore from 2,641 shows with an occupancy of 43%. Telugu : It collected Rs 60 lakh from 1,310 shows with an occupancy of 15%.

: It collected Rs 60 lakh from 1,310 shows with an occupancy of 15%. Tamil : It collected Rs 25 lakh from 530 shows with an occupancy of 21%.

: It collected Rs 25 lakh from 530 shows with an occupancy of 21%. Kannada: It collected Rs 10 lakh from 187 shows with an occupancy of 21%.

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Comparison

On a comparable weekday (Tuesday), Drishyam 3 on Day 6 reports higher daily collections than Karuppu on Day 12 (Rs 6.45 crore vs Rs 4.45 crore). However, Karuppu has a larger cumulative total, crossing Rs 159 crore in India net in 12 days, reflecting its pan-India appeal and strong weekend performance.

Drishyam 3, being a pan-India thriller with high anticipation, continues to enjoy a strong hold in its early days. In fact, the film is also enjoying solid contributions from the overseas market.

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