Brown OTT Release: Date, Cast, Plot And Where To Watch As Karisma Kapoor Turns Cop In Dark Thriller

Karisma Kapoor is all set to headline Brown, a gritty neo-noir psychological crime thriller that marks one of the boldest turns in her career.

The teaser of the upcoming series was unveiled recently, offering a glimpse into a tense, emotionally heavy world where crime, trauma and addiction collide.

What The Brown Teaser Reveals?

The teaser opens with tense visuals, dimly lit streets and emotionally charged moments, establishing the series' intense neo-noir atmosphere. Karisma Kapoor appears as Rita Brown, a cop struggling with alcoholism, trauma and self-destruction while investigating brutal murders linked to a serial killer.

The teaser hints that Brown will go beyond a routine murder investigation and instead focus heavily on the psychological breakdown of its lead characters.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, director Abhinay Deo captioned the post, “When the city of joy overflows with sin, who do you call? BROWN. Coming soon.”

Based On 'City Of Death'

The series is based on Abheek Barua's novel City of Death and unfolds against the dark underbelly of Kolkata.

The show has already generated curiosity online, especially among viewers eager to see Karisma take on a more layered and emotionally demanding role.

Plot Of Brown

The thriller revolves around Rita Brown and Arjun Sinha, a widower haunted by survivor's guilt, as they attempt to track down a serial killer who believes his crimes are guided by a divine purpose.

While Rita tries to solve the murders, she is also forced to confront her own emotional scars and addictions. The story combines crime, grief and psychological trauma, placing equal focus on the inner battles of its characters.

Karisma On Taking Up 'Brown'

Brown marks Karisma Kapoor's second OTT project after Mentalhood.

In an earlier interview with PTI, Karisma had spoken about stepping out of her comfort zone for the series.

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“We are always constantly evolving. Now, with OTT there is a scope to portray different facets of a character,” she said.

The actor added, “There are certain things that I am doing in the show, which I don't do in real life, so I had to stretch myself. It was interesting for me to do that.”

Brown Cast And Crew

Apart from Karisma Kapoor, the series also stars Surya Sharma, Soni Razdan, Helen, KK Raina, Jisshu Sengupta, Paresh Pahuja, Ajinkya Deo, Aryann Bhowmik and Meghna Malik in key roles.

The series is backed by Zee Studios and Sandeep Rudra, with the screenplay written by Diggi Sisodia, Sunayana Kumari and Mayukh Ghosh. Cinematography for the thriller has been handled by Amogh Deshpande.

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Brown OTT Release

Brown will stream from June 5 on ZEE5.

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