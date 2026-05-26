Kerala HSE School Wise Result 2026 OUT @results.hse.kerala.gov.in; Check Direct Link And Steps To Download Results

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, declared the 2026 Kerala Plus Two results today, May 26. Education Minister N Samsudheen announced the Plus Two Result 2026 at 3 pm through a press conference. The SAY exam will be held in July.

A total of 3,72,423 candidates appeared for Kerala HSC Exams. Out of these, 2,09,398 students successfully cleared the examinations with an overall pass percentage of 77.97%.

Students can also get their school-wise +2 results online. For this, students will need to visit the website at results.kite.kerala.gov.in and follow the steps mentioned here to check their marksheets online.

Kerala Plus Two School Wise Result 2026:

Students can also get their school-wise +2 results online. For this, students will need to visit the website at results.kite.kerala.gov.in and follow the steps mentioned here to check their marksheets online.

Direct Link To Check Kerala HSE School Wise Result 2026

The direct link to access Kerala Plus Two School-Wise results is as follows:

Direct Link: https://results.kite.kerala.gov.in/hse_K1te9995994069_2026/index.html

Select the District and School code and get detailed school-wise results.

How To Check Kerala HSE School Wise Result 2026?

Visit the official website at results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Press on the HSE 2026 or VHSE 2026 tab.

Click on ‘School wise Results' tab

Enter your District and School Code.

Click on the ‘Get Result' button.

Kerala +2 Result School Wise 2026 will appear with the list of students.

Check your status and download for future reference.

Students can now check their Kerala DHSE Plus Two results on the official websites dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in by entering their registration number and date of birth.

Over 4.5 lakh students who appeared for the Class 12 board examinations will be able to access their scores online through the official portals. The Kerala Class 12 board examinations were conducted between March 6 and March 28, 2026.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: Direct Link

Direct link to check DHSE Kerala +2 Result -> https://results.hse.kerala.gov.in/results/check-result/42

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: List websites to check results

keralaresults.nic.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

keralapareekshabhavan.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

results.kerala.nic.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

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How To Check Kerala Plus Two Result on DHSE?

Step 1: Visit the official portal of DHSE Kerala at dhsekerala.gov.in or keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link labelled "Kerala Plus Two Result 2026" on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details, including your application ID and date of birth

Step 4: Click the submit button

Step 5: Your Kerala 12th Result 2026 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and save the scorecard for future reference

How To Check Kerala Plus Two Result Via DigiLocker

Students can also access their results through the DigiLocker platform:

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker application or visit the official website

Step 2: Log in using your mobile number linked to Aadhaar or use existing DigiLocker credentials

Step 3: Navigate to the Education Documents section and search for "Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE)"

Step 4: Select "DHSE Plus Two Results 2026" or "Class 12 Marksheet"

Step 5: Enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 6: Submit the information to view your Kerala 12 Result 2026

Step 7: Click "Save to Locker" to store the digital marksheet in your DigiLocker account.

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How To Check Kerala Plus Two Result Via SMS

For quick access, students can also check their results through SMS:

Step 1: Open the messaging app on your mobile phone

Step 2: Type KERALA12 followed by a space and your registration or roll number

Step 3: Send the message to 56263

Step 4: You will receive an SMS with your Kerala Plus Two result details

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