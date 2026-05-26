A Good Girl's Guide To Murder Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Where To Watch Emma Myers' Thriller

A Good Girl's Guide To Murder is set to return with a darker second season, bringing Pip Fitz-Amobi back into a dangerous mystery she had hoped to leave behind.

Following the strong response to Season 1, excitement around the new chapter has continued to build, with Emma Myers once again leading the hit mystery thriller.

Directed by Jill Robertson and Asim Abbasi, the upcoming season is based on Holly Jackson's novel Good Girl, Bad Blood and promises a more emotionally intense mystery set once again in the troubled town of Little Kilton.

What Happened In Season 1?

The first season followed Pip Fitz-Amobi, a smart school student who begins investigating the death of Andie Bell as part of a school project. While the town believed Sal Singh was responsible for the murder, Pip slowly uncovered hidden secrets that suggested the truth was far more complicated.

During the investigation, Pip teamed up with Ravi Singh, played by Zain Iqbal, and together they exposed shocking truths connected to the case.

What Is Season 2 About?

Season 2 picks up after the emotional fallout of the Andie Bell investigation. Pip wants to move on from crime-solving and return to a normal life, but things quickly spiral again when Jamie Reynolds suddenly disappears.

Jamie, a local musician and Connor's brother, becomes the centre of a new mystery that forces Pip back into investigations. As she begins searching for answers, the case turns darker and far more personal than before.

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The story will also explore Pip's growing emotional exhaustion, psychological pressure and changing understanding of justice as she enters another dangerous race against time.

Returning And New Cast Members

Emma Myers returns as Pip, while Zain Iqbal reprises his role as Ravi Singh. Returning cast members also include Asha Banks as Cara Ward, Jude Morgan-Collie as Connor Reynolds, Yali Topol Margalith as Lauren Gibson and Henry Ashton as Max Hastings.

Season 2 will also introduce several new faces. Misia Butler joins as Stanley Forbes, while Eden H. Davies plays Jamie Reynolds. Jack Rowan appears as Charlie Green, Pip's new neighbour, and Freddie England joins the cast as Robin Hastings.

Release Date And Where To Watch

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on May 27 at 12:30 PM Indian Standard Time. The new season will consist of six episodes, each with an expected runtime of around 45 minutes.

Watch The Trailer Here:

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