Eli Lilly Doubles Down On Vaccines Portfolio; Makes Three Key Acquisitions For Nearly $4 Billion

Eli Lilly is set to acquire three vaccine developers for the sum of $4 billion, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, The US-based pharmaceutical firm will undertake the acquisition of Curevo, Limmatech Biologics and Vaccine Company, in order to consolidate its vaccine and infectious disease treatment portfolio.

"These acquisitions reflect a deliberate strategy to prevent disease at its source rather than treat its consequences," Daniel M. Skovronsky, M.D., Ph.D., chief scientific and product officer, and president, Lilly Research Laboratories said, according to a press release from the company.

"Decades of evidence now link common infections to diseases that potentially emerge years later, including neurological disease, cancer and infertility. And as antimicrobial resistance erodes our ability to treat bacterial infections, vaccines are increasingly the only path to prevention. Combining these companies' platforms and teams with Lilly's global scale positions us to change that trajectory." Skovronsky added.

Curevo's main product is amezosvatein, a Shingles vaccine with improved efficacy as well as reduced side effects, compared to others on the market. It is also designed with the reduction of second dose hesitancy in mind.

Limmatech Biologics is developing vaccines to combat bacterial infections with increased resistance to antibitoics. The firm is creating vaccines for bacterial pathogens such as Neisseria gonorrhoeae, and Chlamydia trachomatis which cause the STIs (sexually transmitted infections) Gonorrhea and Chlamydia respectively, along with Staphylococcus aureus which causes Staph infections.

Vaccine Company's lead program is creating nanoparticle technologies that are being applied to combat the Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV), connected to mononucleosis as well as higher long-term risk for the development of multiple sclerosis.

(This is a developing story.)

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