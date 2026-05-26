French Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Cruises Into Second Round With Straight-Sets Win

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka began her French Open 2026 campaign with a composed straight-sets victory over Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, advancing to the second round with a 6-4, 6-2 win on Tuesday. The Belarusian required 75 minutes on Court Philippe-Chatrier to complete the result and largely looked in control despite a brief wobble late in the opening set.

Sabalenka made an aggressive start, quickly racing to a 4-0 lead in the first set before Bouzas Maneiro responded strongly, capitalising on a series of unforced errors from the top seed to reduce the deficit to 5-4 and serve for 5-5. However, Sabalenka steadied herself under pressure, using her returning strength to regain momentum before holding serve to close out the set.

The second set followed a similar pattern early on, with Sabalenka once again establishing a commanding 4-0 advantage. This time, she maintained tighter control over rallies and gave the Spaniard limited opportunities to settle into the contest. Bouzas Maneiro managed to hold serve twice, but Sabalenka comfortably served out the match on her first match point.

ALSO READ | IPL 2026 Purple Cap Race: Who Will Win — Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rabada, Archer Or Rashid Khan?

Statistically, the top seed proved more efficient in the key moments. Sabalenka converted six of her nine break-point opportunities while also avoiding a single double fault during the match. Bouzas Maneiro, meanwhile, struggled with consistency on serve and finished with five double faults.

Speaking after the match, Sabalenka highlighted her growing confidence at the net as an important part of her development. “That's the most enjoyable part of the game right now, that I'm able to come to the net and play points there,” she said post-match. “I'm so glad I have improved that part of the game and I can bring it on court.”

Sabalenka also addressed the expectations that come with being world No. 1. “I think we all feel pressure, that is just part of our lives, so I have just learned to ignore it,” she said. “I try to enjoy the game and do my best.”

ALSO READ | RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Preview, H2H, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Where To Watch Live Streaming

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.