Apple iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Colours Tipped Again In New Case Images, Video

Arguably the most awaited tech event of the year — the iPhone launch in September — is nearing, and so is the buzz rising around the next line of Pro models: the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Leaks continue to pour in, the latest one being on the expected design and colour options for the two Pros. Images of MagSafe-compatible cases along with a hands-on video have revealed expected colour variants, while the design language seems similar to the iPhone 17 Pro series.

Fresh Leaks About iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Colours

Images of cases and a video have revealed expected colour variants for iPhone 18 Pro models.

Photo Credit: iPhoneMania

The leaked cases highlight three of the four shades that have been speculated widely for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. These include the striking Dark Cherry, Light Blue, and Dark Gray, with the Silver variant absent from these images.

While Dark Gray and Silver may be the classic premium finishes typically associated with Apple's Pro line, the inclusion of Light Blue and Dark Cherry aims to bring more vibrancy and personality to the series. Dark Cherry in particular is generating significant excitement as a rich, premium, wine-like red tone set to replace the Cosmic Orange from the previous generation. A silicon magnetic case for the iPhone 18 Pro Max has also been showcased in the video.

These latest leaks follow earlier images of camera covers that reportedly surfaced on Chinese social platforms from third-party suppliers, offering glimpses into the colour possibilities for the Pro and Pro Max.

One thing is clear though, for the second consecutive year, Apple appears to be skipping the traditional Black option that was standard on earlier Pro models. After the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max became the first to launch without a Black variant, the company seems focused on introducing unique, generation-specific colour choices that not only stand out but cater to a wider set of users also.

Also read: Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Crossing The 7-Inch Display Mark? Here's What Latest Leak Indicates

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