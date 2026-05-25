Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Crossing The 7-Inch Display Mark? Here's What Latest Leak Indicates

Apple appears poised to introduce one of its most noticeable front-facing design revamps in years with the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Purported images of screen protectors for these devices — which may be unveiled in September — point to taller yet a tad narrower display. Furthermore, a reduced Dynamic Island cutout that sits a bit off centre — which could give users a cleaner and more immersive viewing experience — is indicated. Overall, with the iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple may end up breaking the 7-inch screen barrier.

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Tipped To Get Bigger Displays

Purported images of screen protectors point to a taller display for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max.

Photo Credit: Majin Bu

The accessory leak suggests that the iPhone 18 Pro could grow to around 6.4 inches, up from the 6.3-inch panel on the current generation. The Pro Max variant, on the other hand, might stretch close to 7 inches — taller than the 6.9-inch panel on the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The good part is that Apple may continue with the same width, with the taller proportions. This should make the Pro models easier to hold and use one-handed, contrary to an increase in width that may make the smartphones ill-fitted in the palm of a user.

Dynamic Island Likely To Shrink

As indicated in earlier reports, the Dynamic Island looks set for its biggest update since debuting on the iPhone 14 Pro, with screen protector images indicating a smaller cutout. There could be a reduction of roughly 25% to 35% in width, which would shrink the pill-shaped cutout and free up extra screen space for videos, games, and multitasking.

This change reportedly aligns with Apple's efforts to refine the front layout while keeping key features like Face ID intact, possibly moving some components under the display.

Of course, accessory-based leaks should be taken with a pinch of salt, as final dimensions can shift before mass production. Still, these developments could interest users who enjoy media consumption and productivity on larger screens without the bulk of wider handsets.

Also read: Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max: Top 10 Feature Upgrades And Changes That May Arrive This September

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