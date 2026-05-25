Heavy Rainfall Alert: Parts Of Country To Face Thunderstorms, Heavy Winds Over 2-3 Days

Several parts of the country are likely to face heavy rainfall over the coming days as showers have been recorded over portions of southern India.

Isolated parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and northeastern India will experience rainfall over the next few days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (11-20 cm) has been recorded in isolated portions of Mahe and Kerala. Parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry as well as Karaikal Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya have recorded heavy rainfall of 7-11 cm over the past 24 hours.

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Not just that, the IMD has predicted that a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to pass over northwest India from May 28, bringing fresh showers to the region.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Assam and Meghalaya from May 28-31, Arunachal Pradesh on May 26 and 27 and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on May 26, 30 and 31.

Isolated hailstorms have been predicted for north interior Karnataka on May 27. Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and windy conditions is likely over Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep till May 29.

Telangana, Rayalaseema, North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Interior Karnataka will face light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds till May 29. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over parts of Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe Lakshadweep, Coastal Karnataka and Interior Karnataka.

Thundersquall with wind speed of 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph is likely to affect Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh and Delhi on May 28-29, bringing a relief from the heat. Similar weather conditions will affect Gangetic West Bengal on May 27-29; Bihar from May 26-29; Jharkhand on May 26-27 and Odisha on May 25 and 29..

Light to moderate rainfall has also been forecast for Andaman and Nicobar Islands till May 29 and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till May 28.

ALSO READ | IMD Warns Of Heavy Rains In Kerala, Tamil Nadu; Severe Heat Wave Conditions In Central And Northwest India

Isolated light to moderate rainfall with lightning, thunderstorm wind speed of 40-50 kmph is likely to affect Madhya Pradesh from May 29-31; Vidarbha on May 28 and 29; Chhattisgarh from May 25–29, Konkan and Goa during till May 28; and Madhya Maharashtra on May 25, 27 and 28.

Advent Of Southwest Monsoon

Conditions are favourable for the advancement of the southwest monsoon into parts of Comorin Area, the southwestern and southeastern Arabian Sea, southwest, southeast and eastcentral Bay of Bengal and parts of Andaman Sea over the next 2-3 days.

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