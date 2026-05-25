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IMD Warns Of Heavy Rains In Kerala, Tamil Nadu; Severe Heat Wave Conditions In Central And Northwest India

Several states across India are battling severe heat wave conditions with temperatures soaring up to 47 degrees Celsius. Early onset of monsoon, forecast to reach Kerala coast by May 26, is expected to bring relief

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IMD Warns Of Heavy Rains In Kerala, Tamil Nadu; Severe Heat Wave Conditions In Central And Northwest India
PTI

India is grappling with an intense heat wave that has sent temperatures soaring between 43°C and 47°C across multiple states, including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh.

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Brahmapuri in Maharashtra's Vidarbha emerged as the hottest place in the country on Sunday, recording a maximum temperature of 47.1°C. Several other places also saw mercury levels soar, making daily life challenging and increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Uttar Pradesh Faces Dual Weather Challenge

Uttar Pradesh is experiencing a combination of heat wave conditions and storm activity. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in 10 districts and an orange alert in 23 districts. Banda recorded the highest temperature in the state at 46.8°C on Sunday, while Agra also reported temperatures above 45°C.

Officials stated that apart from Northeast India, the Western Himalayan region and parts of South and West India, the temperature in most regions is between 40°C and 43°C.

The IMD has warned there is little chance of relief across much of the country, particularly Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Gujarat, until May 28.

Weather Shift Expected in North India from May 29

The IMD has forecast rain and thunderstorms across North India, including Delhi-NCR, western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh on May 29, which is expected to bring down temperatures by 3°C to 5°C.

Rainfall and Storm Activity 

Monsoon is expected to reach the Kerala coast by May 26, nearly four days ahead of schedule. Heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep and northeastern states over the next four to five days.

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Meanwhile, the IMD has also predicted heavy rain and thunderstorms in parts of West Bengal's Himalayan region, Assam, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya. Strong winds reaching 60–100 kmph have been reported in isolated areas of Assam, Meghalaya, Odisha, Jharkhand and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

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