Petrol Price Check: Just Three States/UTs Hold Out Below Rs 100/Litre — See Which States Have Breached Rs 110

Rising global crude oil prices and escalating geopolitical tensions in Middle East are rapidly pushing India toward a new fuel reality: petrol prices above Rs 100 per litre across almost the entire country. Following the latest round of revisions by state-run oil marketing companies including Indian Oil Corporation, petrol prices were increased again on Monday by an average of Rs 2.61 per litre, while diesel prices rose by Rs 2.71 per litre.

That marks the fourth fuel price hike in just 11 days. In New Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel has climbed to Rs 95.20 per litre. Since May 15, petrol prices have risen by roughly Rs 7.5 per litre nationwide. The latest increases have pushed most Indian states and Union Territories firmly above the Rs 100-per-litre mark, with several already breaching Rs 110.

ALSO READ: Fuel Prices Hiked Again; Petrol Gets Costlier By Rs 2.61, Diesel By Rs 2.71

Only Three Regions Remain Below Rs 100

According to fuel data, only three regions in India still remain below the Rs 100-per-litre threshold.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu is hovering just below the mark at Rs 99.50 per litre, while Arunachal Pradesh remains at Rs 97.99. The cheapest petrol in the country is currently available in Andaman and Nicobar Islands at Rs 88.66 per litre.

Fuel prices continue to vary across cities based on transport costs, dealer commissions and local taxes, but the broader trend reflects the mounting pressure from global crude markets and regional geopolitical instability.

Which States Have the Highest Petrol Prices?

The steepest fuel prices are concentrated in states with higher tax structures and local levies. Andhra Pradesh currently has the highest petrol price in the country at Rs 117.75 per litre, followed by Telangana at Rs 115.73 and Kerala at Rs 115.49.

Other states where petrol prices have crossed Rs 110 include Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Sikkim and Karnataka.

Meanwhile, several major states including Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Punjab are trading comfortably above Rs 105 per litre.

ALSO READ: Fuel Price Hike: BPCL, HPCL And IOC Now Able To Cut Back On Almost Half The Losses

Impact Of Fuel Price Hikes

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had earlier revealed that OMCs have been bearing losses of around Rs 1,000 crore daily and were staring at a loss of Rs 1-1.2 lakh crore in the first quarter of FY27. Up until the third hike, OMCs have already been able to cut back on Rs 330 crore of daily losses.

According to various analysts, every 50 paise per litre increase in fuel marketing margins is estimated to lift EBITDA by 7% for IOCL, 8% for BPCL and 11% for HPCL. Keeping that in mind, the recent average hike of Rs 2.7 per litre would help these companies save on an additional Rs 113 crore daily. In total, therefore, OMCs, through the four price hikes in 11 days, would be able to cut back on 44% of losses.

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