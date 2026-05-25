NTPC Green Shares Fall Nearly 4% In Trade After Q4 Profit Dips

NTPC Green Energy Ltd. is under pressure during Monday's trade after the company's net profit declined 15.5% to Rs 197 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal. This compares with a profit of Rs 233 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Shares of NTPC Green slumped as much as 3.91%, and as of 10 am, are trading around 3.09% lower at Rs 101.16 apiece.

The stock has four buy calls, and four sell calls according to Bloomberg data, with an average target price of Rs 102.50.

Revenue rose 46.7% year-on-year for the March quarter to Rs 912.6 crore, compared to Rs 622.3 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda increased 38.3% to Rs 774.5 crore from Rs 560.1 crore, while Ebitda margin narrowed to 84.9% from 90% a year earlier.

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