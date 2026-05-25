More iOS 27 Updates Tipped: AirPods Settings Overhaul, Darker Siri, watchOS 27 Additions, Others

Apple is preparing to preview iOS 27 at Worldwide Developers Conference, which will run from June 8 to June 12, and a full public release is anticipated in September. Expected updates include a standalone Siri app with chatbot-style capabilities, deeper Apple Intelligence integration across apps, an improved on-device keyboard with better autocorrect, and satellite connectivity support for Apple Maps. In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has shared additional details on what iOS 27 may bring, including AirPods and watchOS updates.

More iOS 27 Updates Tipped By Gurman

Gurman has indicated an AirPods settings overhaul, with a cleaner, better-organised control panel in iOS 27. This will make key features like noise cancellation and battery status easier to access and manage.

Genmoji and Image Playground improvements have been suggested, delivering more polished, reliable results. A new optional “Suggested Genmoji” feature will automatically recommend custom emoji ideas based on users' photos and typing habits.

To comply with regulations in the European Union, AirPlay alternatives will likely to available to users. Users may be able to set rival casting options (such as Google Cast) as the default.

Gurman also opined that a new look for Siri with a dark colour scheme, aligning with Apple's recent design graphics, are probable as part of the bigger Siri refresh.

Touching upon watchOS 27, Gurman noted that refinements to heart rate tracking and a focus on stability and performance rather than major new innovations are likely. One addition tipped is new watch faces, including a simplified variant of the “Modular Ultra” face, which is currently limited to the Ultra variant. This version features a large clock and brings some Ultra design elements to standard Apple Watch models.

Also read: Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max: Top 10 Feature Upgrades And Changes That May Arrive This September

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