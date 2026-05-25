'Shame On You, This Is Fraud': Influencer Slammed For Faking Injury To Get Business Class Upgrade

A viral video of Instagram creator Sarthak Sachdeva allegedly faking an injury to get a business class upgrade on an Air India flight has triggered massive online outrage. Social media users condemned the stunt, accusing the influencer of unethical behaviour and exploiting airline services.

The video quickly spread across platforms, drawing millions of views and triggering debates about passenger conduct and airline policies. “Wait for end! Saw @airrack do this video so tried an Indian version! W @airindia for the hospitality — the kindest staff I have seen & damn the food was yummy. This was just a fun social experiment not meant for any wrong message or demeaning anyone!”

Social media users expressed outrage over the incident, stating such conduct makes things difficult for genuine passengers, who may actually require assistance or upgrades for medical reasons. Several weighed in on the controversy saying this was exactly the kind of behaviour why people with actual, legitimate physical disabilities or painful injuries faced extreme skepticism, heavier documentation requirements, and lack of empathy from airline staff.

Several users also questioned Air India's boarding and customer service protocols, asking how such an upgrade could be approved without proper verification. One user wrote, “Shame on you, this is fraud!”

ALSO READ: Nifty Nears Breakout as Daily, Weekly Charts Show Tight Trading Range

Others defended the airline, suggesting cabin crew may have acted based on perceived passenger needs at the time.

The incident has once again highlighted concerns about influencer culture and the lengths some people go to in order to create viral content.

Aviation observers noted airlines generally follow strict guidelines for upgrades, especially those related to medical or emergency situations.

Air India had not issued an official statement regarding the viral video at the time of reporting this incident.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.