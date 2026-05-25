What Rs 1,100 Gets You In China: Indian Vlogger’s Tour Of Affordable Yet Stylish Hotel Amazes Internet

An Indian travel vlogger's video showcasing a duplex-style hotel room in Chengdu, China, for just Rs 1,100 per night has gone viral, sparking conversation about the difference in hotel pricing between the two countries.

Content creator Anant posted the clip on Instagram, and viewers were left amazed by the premium amenities packed into an affordable stay in one of China's major tier-2 cities.

The room, located near Chengdu's city centre, had a clever loft-style layout with separate spaces for living and sleeping. What caught everyone's attention were the amenities, which included a washing machine, refrigerator, induction stove, electric kettle, fresh towels, a compact bathroom, sofa seating, and a large TV.

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But the real showstopper was the loft bedroom, reached by stairs and decorated with a chandelier. Next to the sleeping area, there was even a built-in projector to watch movies.

"This is what you get for Rs 1,100 in China. Despite inflation and expensive accommodation, the tourism industry is relatively cheaper in China. And this is not a small city. This is a very big city named Chengdu. And it is near the city centre," Anant wrote in his caption.

The video quickly went viral, with users flooding the comments section to compare hotel prices and facilities in India and China.

One comment that gained traction read: "Chengdu might be smaller compared to China's biggest cities like Beijing and Shanghai is kind of like Ahmedabad is compared to Mumbai or Bangalore, but honestly, if you compare Chengdu to almost any Indian city, even Mumbai or Bangalore, it's way better," NDTV reported.

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Another user pointed out the price gap, writing: "That's a good thing, better than Indian hotels jaha per night 2500-2800 charge letey hai".

This isn't the first time such comparisons have created a buzz on social media. NDTV had earlier reported on YouTuber Advik's viral video showing a Wuhan city-centre apartment for around Rs 30,000 per month, which also triggered similar discussions.

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