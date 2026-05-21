India Post Joins 'Melody Toffee' Meme Frenzy With Viral '24SpeedPost' Campaign

India Post has joined the viral social media buzz surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after their “Melody toffee” exchange triggered a massive online reaction and millions of meme posts across platforms.

A widely shared promotional-style image linked to India Post's Speed ​​Post service featured the tagline “Make every delivery sweeter with #24SpeedPost – next day delivery guaranteed,” alongside a visual of a Melody toffee packet.

The playful creative further included a captioned query asking, “How to get this delivered to her next day?”, referencing the viral diplomatic moment between the two leaders.

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A second image reinforced the message with the slogan “24 SpeedPost – Guaranteed next day delivery,” turning the official postal service branding into a humorous internet talking point. The campaign-style posts quickly gained traction as users connected them to the widely circulated clip of PM Modi gifting Melody toffees to Meloni during his Italy visit.

The original interaction between the two leaders had already become a global social media phenomenon, with an Instagram reel reportedly crossing over 172 million views within 24 hours.

A video shared on social media captured a light-hearted diplomatic moment between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during the European leg of his tour. The clip shows PM Modi presenting the Italian leader with a pack of popular Indian confectionery as a friendly gesture.

Acknowledging the gift in a cheerful post, Meloni says to the camera, “Prime Minister Modi brought us a gift, a very, very good toffee,” before both leaders smile and jointly sign off with the word “Melody,” referencing a popular internet meme.

Following the viral diplomatic exchange in Rome, FMCG giant Parle Products took to social media on Wednesday to formally thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a post published on May 20, they said, "Thank you @narendramodi"

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