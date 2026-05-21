Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 7: Suriya-Trisha Film Holds Well On Weekdays — Collects This Amount

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's mass entertainer 'Karuppu' is currently in its seventh day at the box office. After registering a solid opening weekend, the film is holding strong despite being deep in the week.

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 7

As per early estimates from Sacnilk, on Day 7, the film has collected Rs 2.81 crore across 2,639 shows so far. With the numbers still coming in, the total India gross collections are now valued at Rs 125.27 crore, while the total India net collections are reported as Rs 108.16 crore so far.

By the end of Day 6, the film grossed Rs 54 crore from the overseas market, pushing its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 175.96 crore.

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Language-Wise Breakdown

Tamil : The Tamil version has collected Rs 2.27 crore from 1,836 shows so far. The occupancy currently stands at a decent 28%.

: The Tamil version has collected Rs 2.27 crore from 1,836 shows so far. The occupancy currently stands at a decent 28%. Telugu: The Telugu version of the film has collected Rs 54 lakh from 803 shows at 20% occupancy.

Day 7 Occupancy

Tamil : As of now, the film has recorded a modest overall occupancy of 26.58% so far. Despite being a weekday, the morning shows reported 19.92%. The afternoon shows surged to 33.23%, while the evening and night shows are yet to commence.

: As of now, the film has recorded a modest overall occupancy of 26.58% so far. Despite being a weekday, the morning shows reported 19.92%. The afternoon shows surged to 33.23%, while the evening and night shows are yet to commence. Telugu: The Telugu version has reported an overall occupancy of 14.95% as of now. The morning shows saw 11.27% while the afternoon shows improved slightly to 18.64%.

Box Office Performance

The film opened with strong figures of Rs 15.5 crore net on Day 1. Driven by a strong performance in Tamil Nadu, the Tamil version raked in Rs 13.1 crore on Day 1, with a solid occupancy of 54%.

The opening weekend registered strong collections. On Day 2 (Saturday), the film collected Rs 24.15 crore from 6,288 shows at an occupancy of 56.8%, while Day 3 (Sunday) collected Rs 28.35 crore from 6,843 shows.

The film is maintaining a strong weekday hold, as it collected Rs 14.3 crore on Day 4 (Monday), Rs 12.75 crore on Day 5 (Tuesday), and Rs 10.3 crore on Day 6 (Wednesday).

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About The Film

Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu is a mythological mass entertainer starring Suriya as Saravanan, a lawyer who is the human avatar of the powerful deity Karuppusamy.

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