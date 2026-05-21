Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Mohanlal Crime Thriller Opens To Packed Shows, Mints This Amount

Drishyam 3 has opened to a promising response at the Indian box office, especially in Kerala markets, with the Mohanlal-led crime thriller collecting Rs 2.8 crore net in India on Day 1 so far, as per latest live estimates from Sacnilk.

The film's India gross currently stands at Rs 3.3 crore. Released on Thursday, the film is currently running across 2,326 shows nationwide with an overall occupancy of 44.3%.

Overall Occupancy And Format Performance

The Malayalam 2D version remained the strongest-performing format with 59.42% overall occupancy in morning shows.

Among all versions, the Telugu EPIQ format recorded the highest occupancy percentage at 50%, although it was limited to just four shows in Hyderabad. The Kannada 2D version posted the lowest overall occupancy at 10.13% on opening day.

Language-Wise Collection Breakdown

Malayalam is driving the film's business by a huge margin. The Malayalam version earned Rs 2.56 crore net from 1,424 shows while registering the highest occupancy among all languages at 61%.

The Telugu version collected Rs 0.12 crore from 619 shows with 17% occupancy. Tamil followed with Rs 0.09 crore from 211 shows and 23% occupancy. Kannada contributed the least with Rs 0.03 crore from 72 shows and 11% occupancy.

Region-Wise Occupancy

Kochi emerged as the film's strongest market with a massive 93% occupancy across 235 Malayalam shows. Kottayam followed with 88% occupancy from 27 shows, while Kozhikode registered 87% occupancy across 115 shows.

Other strong Kerala centres included Kollam with 80% occupancy, Thrissur with 79%, and Alappuzha with 77%. Trivandrum also delivered solid numbers at 68% occupancy from 276 shows.

Outside Kerala, Chennai recorded 45% occupancy from 103 Tamil shows, while Bengaluru managed 40% occupancy across Malayalam screens.

Mumbai and the NCR remained among the weakest-performing major centres with 16% and 13% occupancy, respectively in the Malayalam version.

ALSO READ: Drishyam 3 Reviews: Netizens Impressed With Mohanlal's Powerhouse Performance, 'Peak Interval'

In Telugu markets, Karimnagar recorded the highest occupancy at 33%, followed by Warangal at 30%. Vizag stood at 20%, Hyderabad at 19%, and Vijayawada and Nizamabad at 12% each. Bengaluru remained lower at 11%.

For Tamil shows, Trichy led with 36% occupancy, followed by Pondicherry at 34%. Chennai and Coimbatore both registered 26%, while Salem posted 21%. Bengaluru and Dindigul remained low at 9%.

In the Kannada version, Tumakuru surprisingly emerged as the best-performing centre with 42% occupancy from nine shows. Kalaburagi reported the lowest occupancy overall at just 3%, while Shivamogga and Belagavi stood at 6% each.

About The Film

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 continues the story of Georgekutty as his past resurfaces once again, threatening the family he once protected.

The film stars Mohanlal alongside Siddique, Asha Sharath, Esther Anil, Ansiba Hassan and Meenakshi. The crime-drama thriller has a runtime of 2 hours 39 minutes and carries a U/A certification.

ALSO READ: Drishyam 3 Gets Clearance With U/A 16+ Rating; Only Minor Changes Made

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