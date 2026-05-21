Drishyam 3 Gets Clearance With U/A 16+ Rating; Only Minor Changes Made

Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 3 has received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification and is all set for its theatrical release. The much-awaited third instalment of the popular franchise has been granted a U/A 16+ certificate across multiple languages with very minimal changes.

Drishyam 3 CBFC

According to reports, the original Malayalam version, along with the Tamil and Kannada dubbed versions, has been passed without any cuts. However, the Telugu version received a minor change, with one expletive word being muted in the second half of the film.

The CBFC also suggested adding static warning cards, one regarding the dangerous effects of smoking in the Malayalam version and another about the ill effects of alcohol consumption in the Kannada version.

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According to the CBFC certificates, Drishyam 3 has a runtime of 159.05 minutes, which is around 2 hours, 39 minutes, and 5 seconds. While the dubbed versions (Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada) were approved on May 15, the original Malayalam version was officially approved on May 11.

About Drishyam 3

The film, which was originally scheduled to be released on April 2 this year, was reportedly postponed due to the tense situation in the Gulf region. It released theatres on May 21, which is also Mohanlal's birthday.

The film stars Mohanlal in the lead role as Georgekutty, alongside Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, and Asha Sharath in key roles. The film is directed and written by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the Aashirvad Cinemas banner. The first film in the franchise, Drishyam (2013), remains one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time. The second instalment, Drishyam 2, was released directly on Amazon Prime Video in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

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Drishyam 3 has received a major financial boost as PEN Studios has reportedly invested around Rs 100 crore in the project. This investment reflects the studio's confidence in the film, built on the remarkable success and widespread popularity of the previous installments in the franchise. With huge anticipation surrounding its release, trade analysts are expecting a strong opening for the film at the box office.

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